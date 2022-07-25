Can Truckers Be Held Responsible for Bridge Strike Accidents?

Bridge strike accidents can be avoided when trucking companies apprise drivers of travel route restrictions and incorporate the use of navigation systems that warn of any potential hazards.

Bridge strike accidents occur when a commercial truck or tractor trailer hits a smaller fixed roadway structure such as the overhead portion of a bridge or tunnel. Most often this type of accident occurs because of driver negligence when a driver fails to follow traffic signs and warnings regarding size and weight restrictions for instance. Truck companies and drivers can avoid these complications by carefully planning travel routes and responding to traffic patterns. Bridge strike accidents can result in spilled cargo and jackknife accidents with substantial damage to road infrastructure. Other roadway travelers can become injured if they participate in a collision caused by falling debris. Truck accident victims may ask themselves “Where can I find attorneys near me?” when they need assistance after accidental injury and property damage caused by a big rig.

Type of injuries

Roadway travelers and truck drivers involved in bridge strike accidents often suffer from:

Traumatic brain injury

Spinal cord injury

Broken and fractured bones

Lacerations and injuries to the face

Traumatic amputations

Truck driver actions to avoid bridge strike accidents

Bridge strike accidents can be avoided when trucking companies apprise drivers of travel route restrictions and incorporate the use of navigation systems that warn of any potential hazards. Truck drivers should know the height of the truck and maximum height requirements; can plan safe travel routes utilizing navigations systems, ensure cargo loads are secured, and remain in communication with trucking company dispatch to access alternative travel routes when necessary.

Toledo truck accident lawyers are skilled at identifying additional parties to an accident claim, separate from the truck driver, including trucking companies, cargo loaders, mechanics, or manufacturers of a truck and/or parts. Truck accident victims who have suffered harmful loss caused by a bridge strike accident can hold multiple parties responsible for damage compensation. A truck driver and trucking company may be held responsible if they fail to take precautions to avoid the accident. Oversized vehicles should be aware of the size and weight restrictions on a transport route.

Comparative negligence impact to settlements

Ohio laws stipulate that damage compensation will be reduced in proportion to the claimant’s degree of fault, also referred to as comparative negligence and is a factor in filing insurance claims or personal injury settlements. When a truck accident victim is less than 51% at fault for the accident, then their compensation is reduced by the amount they contributed to the accident. If the victim contributed 51% or more, they will be barred from compensation.

Hire a lawyer

An experienced Toledo accident lawyer will communicate with insurance companies, valuate property damage costs with the assistance of financial experts, and calculate related medical expenses and future losses that will make up the total requested insurance settlement or legal award after a truck accident results in extensive injuries and property damage.

