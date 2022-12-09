Can You File a Claim for Whiplash from a Bus Accident?

After your attorney has filed your claim or lawsuit, they will start fighting for compensation.

Bus accidents can involve many severe and even fatal injuries, one of the most common ones being whiplash. Victims who were injured in a bus accident can pursue the liable party for their damages, regardless of who the responsible party is.

Luckily, there are several ways you can use to ensure you receive compensation for whiplash or other bus-related injuries. However, the safest and easiest way to do that is by hiring an attorney to handle your case while you recover from whiplash.

What is Whiplash?

Essentially, whiplash is a type of neck injury and involves many symptoms, such as:

Neck pain

Headaches

Fatigue

Feeling exhausted

Difficulty moving your neck

Tenderness in your arms

If you think you’ve incurred whiplash, you should seek medical help immediately. By doing so, you can use this to prove your injuries happened due to the bus accident and not another cause.

That’s why you should also speak with professional lawyers whose expertise involves bus accidents because they can advise you on how to use your medical record.

Recoverable Damages in a Bus Accident

Lawyers come with many benefits, but helping you recover compensation for your accident injuries in a claim or lawsuit is one of their strongest fortes. That said, you need to find someone who handles unique bus accident cases and knows your state’s laws.

Suppose you live in Detroit, Michigan, you should contact Detroit Bus Accident Lawyers, and they’ll inform you of the types of recoverable damages you’re entitled to be compensated for.

However, depending on the severity of your injuries and details of the accident, recoverable damages may include the following:

Medical expenses

Lost income

Lost employment

Other expenses (hiring someone to do the things you used to do for yourself, taking care of your children, etc.)

Pain and suffering

When filing for compensation, you have to gather evidence of your injuries and calculate their value, even if that involves pain and suffering. In any case, Michigan Bus Accident Lawyers can help you with this task and handle all paperwork for you to ensure you have a quicker recovery.

Additionally, if you want to further support your case, you can also make a complaint to your city’s bus system or the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) more specifically. The main reason for doing so is that it can prevent future irregularities and neglect actions from the bus driver.

Seeking Legal Help

The thought of filing a lawsuit can be daunting for many people, but you don’t have to go through it alone. You can hire an attorney to help navigate your case. For example, Detroit Accident Lawyers can provide you with many services, some of which include:

Helping You Understand Your Case

Everyone has a different perspective when it comes to how an accident happens. Similarly, the liable party’s insurance company isn’t going to make a fair settlement based on your word only. That’s why you need an attorney to investigate your accident and help you understand your case on legal terms.

Negotiating for Compensation

After your attorney has filed your claim or lawsuit, they will start fighting for compensation. If the insurance company refuses to offer a fair settlement, your lawyer can take your case to trial and represent you at all court meetings, and negotiate on your behalf.

Update You about Your Case

Although your lawyer’s main job is to pursue compensation, they can also regularly update you about your case and answer any questions you might have. This can make things easier for you and demystify the legal process, so you have time to focus on your whiplash recovery.