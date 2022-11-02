Can You Get a Ticket for Jaywalking in White Plains?

It’s also important to note that jaywalking can affect any personal injury claims you might make after being struck by a vehicle.

If most New Yorkers were asked what the most minor crime imaginable is, many of them would probably say jaywalking. Crossing the road in the wrong place is something almost everyone has been guilty of at some point in their lives, and sometimes it’s difficult to figure out exactly why this is even illegal in the first place. But make no mistake – jaywalking is illegal in New York, and you might get a ticket for this offense. So how much would you be required to pay, and is there any way to contest this ticket?

The Legality of Jaywalking in New York

Technically speaking, there is no mention of “jaywalking” in New York’s laws. The term “jaywalking” is more of a casual word used to describe a variety of potential offenses. For example, pedestrians in the state of New York are expected to do the following:

Obey traffic control signals

Cross at marked crosswalks or unmarked intersections

Yield to vehicles when crossing a pedestrian tunnel or overhead pedestrian crossing

Stay on the sidewalks if they are provided and accessible

Walk on the left side of the road if sidewalks are not provided

Pedestrians are also instructed not to do the following:

Suddenly leave a curb and run into the path of a vehicle before they have a chance to react

Cross a road diagonally

According to a recent sampling of US cities, the fine for jaywalking varies from municipality to municipality. However, tickets for jaywalking can be as high as $1,000. This means that it’s often worth it to contest your ticket and fight it in court.

Of course, to be fined for jaywalking, you must be caught in the act by a police officer. This is incredibly rare. And even if the police officer sees you committing the crime, they may simply allow you to continue with your day. Officers are much more likely to fine you if you caused an accident or a near-accident with your jaywalking.

It’s also important to note that jaywalking can affect any personal injury claims you might make after being struck by a vehicle. Drivers can potentially escape liability by proving that you were jaywalking at the time of the accident. This can lead to financial losses that are much greater than a simple traffic ticket.

