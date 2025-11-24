Can You Get Child Support Arrears Waived?

If you are struggling with child support arrears, take the time to research your eligibility for these programs and consider seeking legal advice to ensure the best possible outcome.

For parents struggling to meet their obligations, child support arrears can be a significant burden, especially if they accumulate quickly. Understanding what your options are for reducing, or even eliminating, these arrears is crucial.

There are certain programs, such as the Child Support Arrears Forgiveness Program in Texas and the Arrears Payment Incentive Program, that offer solutions for parents looking to reduce their child support debt.

In this article, we’re going to explore what child support arrears are, the forgiveness programs available in Texas, and how seeking legal help can increase your chances of having your arrears waived or reduced.

What Are Child Support Arrears?

How Arrears Accumulate Over Time

Arrears typically accumulate when the noncustodial parent has missed or is unable to make the regular child support payments in the time specified in the court order. Each missed payment adds to the outstanding balance, and depending on the specifics of the court order, interest or penalties can be added to the arrears amount.

Consequences of Unpaid Child Support Arrears

For the custodial parent, failing to receive arrears can result in reduced financial support and reliance on other forms of public assistance. Failing to pay child support arrears can lead to wage garnishment, tax refund offsets, and even suspension of driver’s licenses or professional licenses for the parent responsible for paying child support.

Can Child Support be Removed?

Child support obligations, especially when dealing with arrears, can seem like a daunting financial burden. However, there are legal processes and programs available that may allow noncustodial parents to reduce or even terminate their child support payments under certain conditions. Programs such as the Child Support Arrears Forgiveness Program and the Arrears Payment Incentive Program in Texas provide an opportunity to modify or alleviate outstanding child support arrears. By adhering to a court-ordered payment schedule and consistently making payments, noncustodial parents may be able to significantly decrease their financial obligation and potentially discontinue or adjust their payments. These programs offer temporary relief and the chance to negotiate modifications that could lead to a permanent reduction in arrears.

Legal modifications and payment adjustments can help make child support more manageable, and in some cases, the eligibility to have arrears forgiven or removed might depend on specific circumstances, such as consistent payments or a change in financial condition. If you find yourself facing overwhelming child support arrears, understanding these programs and conditions can be the first step toward finding a solution.

Child Support Arrears Forgiveness Program Texas: How It Can Help You

The Child Support Arrears Forgiveness Program in Texas provides a valuable opportunity for noncustodial parents burdened with state-owed arrears. This financial relief program enables participants to reduce or even eliminate their state-owed child support debt by consistently making voluntary payments.

How the Program Works

Through this government-supported initiative, noncustodial parents can earn a dollar-for-dollar credit on their arrears by making regular payments through the Texas Child Support Disbursement Unit. These credits are directly applied to the state-owed portion of the debt—debt assigned to the state (not to the custodial parent). This beneficial program is designed to help reduce financial strain by applying payments in a way that significantly impacts the overall outstanding balance, helping parents regain control over their financial obligations.

Key Benefits for Eligible Parents

Debt Reduction: The primary advantage of the program is the chance to substantially lower or completely forgive state-owed arrears, giving parents the opportunity to achieve financial freedom.

The primary advantage of the program is the chance to substantially lower or completely forgive state-owed arrears, giving parents the opportunity to achieve financial freedom. Improved Financial Standing: By addressing arrears, noncustodial parents can enhance their creditworthiness and overall financial health. This improvement may lead to the removal of penalties, such as wage garnishment or tax offsets, providing greater economic stability.

License Reinstatement: Participation in the program can help reinstate suspended driver's licenses or professional licenses, which is crucial for parents who depend on driving for employment and daily commuting.

Program Effectiveness

While specific statistics may vary, many parents who consistently engage in this flexible program report significant reductions in their arrears and an improved relationship with the child support system. Participants often experience less stress from enforcement actions and enjoy a more positive financial outlook.

Eligibility Requirements for the Arrears Payment Incentive Program

​​The Arrears Payment Incentive Program is another helpful tool for noncustodial parents who are trying to reduce their arrears. To participate in this program, certain eligibility requirements must be met.

The Arrears Payment Incentive Program encourages parents to make voluntary payments towards their arrears by offering matching credits. For every dollar paid, the state will match it to reduce the outstanding arrears.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Arrears Payment Incentive Program, noncustodial parents must meet the following criteria:

State-Owed Arrears : The parent must owe arrears that have been assigned to the state.

: The parent must owe arrears that have been assigned to the state. Final Child Support Order : The parent must have a finalized child support order in Texas.

: The parent must have a finalized child support order in Texas. No Incarceration or Bankruptcy : Parents who are currently incarcerated or undergoing active bankruptcy proceedings are not eligible.

: Parents who are currently incarcerated or undergoing active bankruptcy proceedings are not eligible. Payment History: While consistent payments improve the chances of being approved, this program is designed to encourage voluntary payment, even if prior payment history is not perfect.

Required Steps to Apply

Review Program Guidelines: Carefully review the eligibility requirements on the Texas Attorney General’s website. Submit an Application: Complete the necessary forms and submit them to the Texas Child Support Division. Make Voluntary Payments: Start making payments directly through the Texas Child Support Disbursement Unit, which will apply the payments toward your arrears.

How This Program Helps Reduce Arrears

By making voluntary payments and earning matching credits, parents can significantly reduce the amount of state-owed arrears over time. This program offers a structured way to get ahead of the debt and potentially clear it altogether with continued commitment.

The Importance of Seeking Legal Advice for Arrears Waiver Requests

Navigating child support arrears and understanding the programs available can be complex. Consulting with a legal professional can greatly improve your chances of successfully getting arrears waived or reduced. A lawyer specializing in family law can provide valuable guidance by:

Clarifying Program Eligibility : Lawyers can help assess whether you qualify for forgiveness programs and advise on how best to approach the process.

: Lawyers can help assess whether you qualify for forgiveness programs and advise on how best to approach the process. Filing and Documentation : They can ensure that all necessary forms and documentation are properly completed and submitted to avoid delays or rejections.

: They can ensure that all necessary forms and documentation are properly completed and submitted to avoid delays or rejections. Negotiating Payment Terms: Lawyers can also assist in negotiating more favorable payment arrangements with the Office of the Attorney General, which could lead to more manageable payment plans.

Legal advice is especially helpful if you are facing enforcement actions like license suspension or wage garnishment, as it can ensure that you are taking the right steps to prevent or resolve these penalties.

If you are struggling with child support arrears, take the time to research your eligibility for these programs and consider seeking legal advice to ensure the best possible outcome. By doing so, you can regain control over your financial future and work toward a more manageable child support payment plan.