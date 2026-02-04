Can You Reduce Child Support in Texas?

If your financial situation has changed and you believe your child support order should be lowered, do not wait. Taking action early can prevent unpaid support from building up.

Child support helps cover a child’s basic needs, such as food, housing, clothing, and healthcare. In Texas, child support is ordered by a court and does not change automatically when life changes happen. Many parents ask, “Is child support mandatory in Texas?” The answer is yes. Because it is required by law, parents cannot lower or stop payments on their own. If you want to lower your child support payments, you must ask the court and meet specific legal requirements.

This article explains child support in simple terms, including how it is calculated, when it can be reduced, whether it is optional, and what steps you can take if your situation has changed.

How Child Support Is Calculated in Texas

Texas uses legal guidelines when calculating child support. These guidelines ensure that child support is fair and consistent for each specific case. The court looks at the paying parent’s monthly after-tax and deduction income (net income) and uses a set percentage of that income to calculate child support.

In most cases, Texas courts use these percentages:

One child: 20 percent of net income

Two children: 25 percent

Three children: 30 percent

Four children: 35 percent

Five or more children: at least 40 percent

Depending on whether the paying parent has children with more than one person, these percentages may be adjusted. There are several factors that the court will take into consideration when calculating child support, including:

Wages and salary

Overtime, bonuses, and commissions

Self-employment income

Unemployment or disability benefits

Don’t try to hide any of your income. This can lead to penalties. Certain expenses are subtracted before child support is calculated, such as:

Federal income taxes

Social Security and Medicare taxes

Health insurance costs for the child

After deductions are applied, the court uses the remaining amount to calculate the child support.

When a Child Support Order Can Be Legally Modified

In Texas, a child support order can only be modified through a legal process and must be approved by a judge. Even if both parents agree to alter the terms, a court-ordered modification is required for the new agreement to be enforceable. Any private child support agreement—including no-support arrangements—reached without judicial review holds no legal authority and cannot be legally enforced unless it is formally filed, reviewed, and signed by the court.

What Justifies a Modification?

For a modification request to be considered, the change in circumstances must be substantial, real, and ongoing—not temporary or voluntary. Common valid reasons include:

A significant reduction in income due to involuntary job loss

Cut in work hours not initiated by the parent

A change in physical custody or parenting time

New or increased medical, educational, or special needs of the child

The parent requesting the modification must prove that the circumstances have materially changed and that the changes impact the financial obligation outlined in the original support order.

When Courts Typically Deny Modifications

Texas courts are unlikely to approve a request to reduce or terminate child support if:

A parent voluntarily quits their job or intentionally lowers their income

The financial hardship is short-term or self-imposed

Parents attempt to bypass the legal process by relying on an informal agreement or verbal arrangement without judicial approval



Legal Enforcement and Responsibility

The obligation to pay child support is a court-mandated financial responsibility, and it remains active unless a formal modification is granted. Attempting to evade support payments through private agreements or unapproved changes can result in enforcement actions, including wage garnishment, penalties, and legal consequences.

Is Child Support Optional in Texas?

Many people wonder, “Is child support optional in Texas?” No, child support is not optional in Texas. Child support belongs to the child, not the parents, so the parents cannot choose to ignore it; however, parents can request a change. If the judge believes the change is not in the best interest of the child, it will be denied. Failing to pay your child support can lead to severe penalties, including:

Growing unpaid balances with interest

Wage garnishment

Suspension of driver’s or professional licenses

Court penalties, including jail time

Understanding Your Options Moving Forward

You can reduce child support in Texas, but only through the court. Child support does not change automatically, even if your income drops. To get a reduction, you must show a real and ongoing change in circumstances, such as job loss, reduced income, or a change in custody. Child support is not optional, and stopping payments without court approval can lead to serious penalties.

Reducing child support in Texas is possible, but it requires following the legal process. Courts use set guidelines to calculate support and only allow changes when there is a significant and lasting change in circumstances. Parents cannot privately change or ignore a child support order, even if both agree. Acting quickly, providing proper proof, and understanding how the system works can help protect your finances while still meeting your child’s needs.

If your financial situation has changed and you believe your child support order should be lowered, do not wait. Taking action early can prevent unpaid support from building up. Consider speaking with a Texas family law attorney to understand your options and make sure your request is handled correctly.