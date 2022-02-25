Can You Sue Your Boss Personally?

It really depends on your unique situation, and in certain cases, you can sue individuals for sexual harassment.

If you’ve been subjected to serious harassment at work, you might be wondering whether you can hold individual employees accountable and sue them directly. This is an understandable question – especially if you’re more concerned with achieving justice and closure rather than receiving a considerable financial settlement. But can you really sue your boss directly, or do you have to settle with suing the company as a whole?

If you'd like to explore questions like these, your best bet is to get in touch with one of the many sexual harassment lawyers near you.

Federal Laws May Make It Difficult to Sue Individual Supervisors

At the Federal level, laws exist that make it quite difficult for individual supervisors to be sued. These include Title VII, the ADEA, and the ADA. That being said, each state has its own way of doing things, and the laws are constantly changing in Washington. For example, the state recently made sexual harassment training mandatory for many employers in the state1, suggesting that Washington is continuously taking this issue more seriously. It really depends on your unique situation, and in certain cases, you can sue individuals for sexual harassment.

Suing HR Professionals

Another option is to sue certain HR professionals2 that work for your employer. The logic with this type of lawsuit is simple: You’re holding people accountable for hiring a boss that obviously posed a risk to other employees. You can argue that the HR department should have been more diligent in conducting background checks, and that their hiring of this abusive boss is a clear example of negligence.

Suing the Company

Although it might not be your first choice, suing the company is usually the best option. This is because the company can pay out considerable financial settlements, and this is the end goal for most plaintiffs who are filing harassment lawsuits. Individuals may not have access to the same kind of funds, leaving you without compensation for your damages.

Where Can I Find a Sexual Harassment Lawyer Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for help, there are many Seattle sexual harassment lawyers waiting to assist you. Although it can be difficult to determine whether you can sue your boss directly, a lawyer can certainly help you explore this topic in more depth. More importantly, they can guide you forward and assist with virtually every aspect of your upcoming legal battle. You deserve to take action as a harassment survivor, so book your consultation today to learn more about your legal options.

