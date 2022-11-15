Car Accident Factors that Affect the Worth of Your Claim

It’s essential to offer things such as the prognosis from your doctor, a statement regarding the accident and its impact on your life, and reports from witnesses.

As you’ve suffered physical and emotional damage and perhaps even lost your car in the process, the thing you’ll be focused on the most will be to get compensation. Is it worth it, though?

Generally, you are encouraged to go for a personal injury case and seek the compensation you deserve. If your case is seemingly solid and you have a strong personal injury attorney on your side, things are promising.

But the truth is that every single case is different. Whether you can get compensation or not, as well as how much you can get will be influenced by some factors related to your car accident. Therefore, some things can negatively affect the worth of your claim.

Georgia had over 330,000 car crashes in 2020. Of those, 1,588 were deadly. Many of those who were injured in these accidents had to hire Georgia personal injury attorneys and get monetary compensation for their injuries, damages, and suffering. If you’re in a similar situation, you need to know which factors can affect your claim’s worth.

Non-Economic Damages

Non-economic damages, such as pain and suffering, are perhaps the hardest to estimate. After all, who can put an exact price on one’s suffering and pain? Even though it’s clear how a car crash can be traumatic and make one suffer, nobody except for the victim truly knows the extent of it – even if the victim openly talks about it.

So, the final calculations for non-economic damages will depend on how the jury thinks your life quality has been affected by the incident.

The good news is that if you have an experienced personal lawyer helping you out, they will do their best to get the right amount of compensation for your emotional damage.

Liability Proof

One of the biggest challenges of a personal injury case after a car accident is proving liability. How much you can receive depends on who was responsible for the crash, to begin with, as well as the degree of this person’s fault.

In some cases, only one of the individuals involved in the car accident is liable for the damages. Other times, both parties might share a degree of liability, in which case the amount you can get in compensation varies.

This is why you must have a good attorney by your side. He or she will negotiate with the insurance company to make sure you get the best settlement. Of course, this will all depend on who is proven to be responsible for the whole ordeal.

Present Damages

How much damage you’ve suffered will also come into play. Three main things will be taken into account when your possible compensation amount is calculated. These are your current property damage, income loss, and medical expenses.

All of these can be proven through medical bills, photographs from the accident scene, and more. The more damage you’ve experienced, the more money you can recover in compensation.

Estimated Future Lost Wages and Medical Expenses

Aside from the current damages, estimated future damages can also affect the worth of your case. These involve potential future lost wages and medical expenses.

Since they haven’t occurred just yet, it can be extremely hard to estimate them. This is why the help of an expert is needed in this case. It will help discover a decent value that can then be presented to the court.

The Information You Offer

If you want to have a strong claim, you need to make sure you provide as much information and proof as possible. Not doing so can lead to your claim being rejected, and that’s the last thing you want.

So, it’s essential to offer things such as the prognosis from your doctor, a statement regarding the accident and its impact on your life, and reports from witnesses. Another thing that could help you are statements from your family members about changes in your relationship with them following the accident.

Not to mention that you can also provide traffic surveillance and a police report which proves your lack of liability.

Final Thoughts

There are different car accident factors that can affect the worth of your claim. Knowing them in advance will help you gather as much proof for the case as possible. Also, make sure you hire an experienced attorney who can help you be successful in getting the deserved compensation.