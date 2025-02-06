Car Accident Injuries and How to Protect Yourself!

There were approximately 333 million people in the United States in 2022. This means, statistically speaking, there is a 1 in 55 chance that you or someone you know will be involved in a motor vehicle collision this year.
Car accidents are the number one killer of teenagers. According to the CDC, teenagers have a 22 out of 100,000 chance of dying in a car accident. To bring this home, MetLife Stadium in New York has a maximum capacity of 82,500. This means, that if you filled this stadium with teenagers, over 22 of them would die that year in a car wreck. But, car accidents aren’t just a problem for teenagers.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) is a division of the Department of Transportation. One of the roles of the NHTSA is to compile statics for automobile crashes in the United States. There are way more than the average person may think. In 2022, the estimated number of police-reported traffic crashes was 5.98 million. This does not include the number of collisions that go unreported each year.
Out of the approximately 6 million crashes, there were 2,382,771 reported injuries. If you line up 139 people, one of those people will be injured in a car accident this year.
It is clear, then, car accidents are a big problem for millions of Americans. How can we protect ourselves from them? At our law firm, we have handled over 1,000 car accident cases, and we have seen things that help people. Here are ten steps to take to protect yourself from a car accident:
- Step One: Before an accident, get good automobile insurance. There’s an emphasis on good for a reason. There are several things that make an automobile insurance policy good. One, good car insurance includes uninsured motor vehicle coverage also called “UM” coverage. UM coverage protects you if you are in an accident with someone who does not have sufficient automobile coverage to cover your bills. The NHTSA estimates 12.6 percent of US drivers are uninsured. Two, good auto policies include “medical payments” or “personal injury protection” benefits. This coverage offers no-questions-asked payment of medical bills after a car accident. This is a big deal, especially when the price of medical bills have skyrocketed.
- Step Two: Before an accident, get health insurance. After a car accident case, even if it is not your fault, you are responsible for the medical bills. While you may be able to recover these medical bills in a lawsuit (depending on your state’s laws), you will be responsible for paying them during the pendency of the lawsuit. If you have health insurance, it will save you thousands of dollars after an accident.
- Step Three: While driving, practice defensive driving skills. I defended some of the largest companies in the world. The best ones taught their drivers the same thing: always be alert of other drivers. When you’re on the road, it is best to assume the worst about the drivers around you. Keep distance from the car in front of you for sudden stops. Do not assume another driver will see you and slow down. Always follow the traffic laws to the letter.
- Step Four: Document your accident. If you’re in an accident, get as much information as you can from the scene. You will never have the opportunity to get the pictures, videos, and witness statements at the scene again. If you can afford one, a dash cam is a great investment in your future. We have handled numerous cases where the at-fault driver claimed they were following the traffic laws until we showed them the dash cam.
- Step Five: Call the police. After an accident, once you have determined everyone is safe, you need to call the police. A lot of states have laws that are require you to report the accident to authorities. Never agree to report the claim on insurance without a police report. The police report is your friend. A police report documents the incident, so your rights are protected in the future. Too often, we have seen a driver claim on the scene they would do the right thing only to deny the claim the very next day.
- Step Six: Get medical attention immediately. If you feel any pain or the collision was severe, it is best to seek immediate medical attention. The medical records document the injuries, so you can recover your claims in the future.
- Step Seven: Hire a reputable personal injury lawyer: Hire a reputable personal injury lawyer: It is statistically proven—An injured person gets more money with a car accident lawyer. People who hire a lawyer receive nearly 3x more money than people who do not.
