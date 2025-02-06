Car Accident Injuries and How to Protect Yourself!

There were approximately 333 million people in the United States in 2022. This means, statistically speaking, there is a 1 in 55 chance that you or someone you know will be involved in a motor vehicle collision this year.

Car accidents are the number one killer of teenagers. According to the CDC, teenagers have a 22 out of 100,000 chance of dying in a car accident. To bring this home, MetLife Stadium in New York has a maximum capacity of 82,500. This means, that if you filled this stadium with teenagers, over 22 of them would die that year in a car wreck. But, car accidents aren’t just a problem for teenagers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) is a division of the Department of Transportation. One of the roles of the NHTSA is to compile statics for automobile crashes in the United States. There are way more than the average person may think. In 2022, the estimated number of police-reported traffic crashes was 5.98 million. This does not include the number of collisions that go unreported each year.

There were approximately 333 million people in the United States in 2022. This means, statistically speaking, there is a 1 in 55 chance that you or someone you know will be involved in a motor vehicle collision this year.

Out of the approximately 6 million crashes, there were 2,382,771 reported injuries. If you line up 139 people, one of those people will be injured in a car accident this year.

It is clear, then, car accidents are a big problem for millions of Americans. How can we protect ourselves from them? At our law firm, we have handled over 1,000 car accident cases, and we have seen things that help people. Here are ten steps to take to protect yourself from a car accident: