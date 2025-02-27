Car Accidents and Uninsured Drivers

Insurance companies have tricks up their sleeves when it comes to minimizing settlements, including stalling the payment process, denying claims outright, and making negligible offers.

If a negligent driver has left you or someone you love injured in a car accident, you know exactly how difficult that is. If the driver who injured you is uninsured, it makes things that much more difficult. However, skilled legal counsel will help you fight for the compensation you need to recover, regardless of the other driver’s insurance status.

Uninsured Drivers

Driving is a huge responsibility, and carrying liability insurance is an important component of that responsibility. Liability insurance protects everyone on the road by making sure that those who are injured in car accidents have a way to get financial compensation for property damage or injuries.

However, the Insurance Information Institute shared that 14 percent of motorists in the United States are uninsured, according to a 2023 study. In fact, uninsured motorists have been on the upswing since 2010. The State of Texas comes in just under the national average with 13.8 percent of drivers hitting the road without the necessary insurance.

While you probably can’t imagine driving without being properly insured, there are drivers out there who forego this responsibility – and they make our roads more dangerous for everyone on them.

Your Car Insurance Policy

In Texas, you aren’t required to carry insurance on uninsured or underinsured drivers, but insurance companies are required to offer you such a policy, and it’s very likely that you carry one. These policies protect you and can provide financial compensation when the at-fault driver’s insurance doesn’t cover all (or any) of your damages.

The problem is that insurance companies are in the business of turning massive profits, and paying out on accidents that are caused by uninsured drivers isn’t part of this game plan – even though that’s exactly why you purchased the policy in the first place. As such, your insurance company may go out of its way to deny or minimize your uninsured or underinsured accident claim.

Insurance companies have tricks up their sleeves when it comes to minimizing settlements, including stalling the payment process, denying claims outright, and making negligible offers.

Your Car Accident

If you’ve been injured in a car accident that was caused by a negligent uninsured driver, regaining your health should be your primary concern. You shouldn’t have to fret over whether your own insurance company is going to do right by you or not.

You may be tempted to simply take whatever lowball offer your insurance company comes up with first simply to be done with the thing. While understandable, such an action is not in your best interests. This is where an experienced South Texas car accident attorney comes in.

Your dedicated car accident attorney will aggressively advocate for the compensation to which you are entitled. Your recovery process is far too important not to fight for your rights.

If an Uninsured Motorist Has Left You Injured, Consult with an Experienced Car Accident Attorney Today

While you can choose to represent yourself in personal injury matters, it is not a good idea. You need the guidance of an experienced personal injury attorney. Call us at (254) 566–3358 or contact us online for a FREE consultation.