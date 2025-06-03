Car Accidents: Beware of the Insurance Company’s Tactics

Seek the medical attention you need as soon after the accident as possible, and follow your doctor’s instructions carefully.

If you have been injured in a car accident that was caused by someone else’s negligence, you are physically injured and emotionally vulnerable, which leaves you especially susceptible to the insurance company’s bag of tricks.

Because obtaining just compensation is so important to your recovery, it is always in your best interest to follow your car accident attorney’s lead – rather than turning first to the insurance company involved.

Inviting You to Make a Statement

A very nice and compassionate-seeming insurance agent is likely to contact you soon after the injury-causing accident inviting you to share your story, and doing so may be very tempting. After all, it can be nice to get things off your chest – like how bad you feel about the whole thing.

It is natural to be sorry that an accident happened, and this has nothing to do with the fact that you bear no responsibility for the accident. However, you can count on the insurance company to twist your meaning into an acceptance of fault.

The bottom line is that you are not required to provide the insurance company with a recorded statement, and you should hold off on doing so (unless advised to do so by your car accident attorney).

Requesting a Release of Your Medical Records

The insurance company will also very likely want you to sign a release regarding your medical records, and again, you are well-advised to hit pause and consult with your car accident attorney prior to doing so.

While the insurance company will probably need access to medical records related to your car accident, they are not entitled to carte blanche access to all of your medical records.

The purpose behind digging into your medical records is to find information that will help the insurance company deny or minimize your claim using these tactics:

Downplaying the seriousness of your injuries

Attempting to demonstrate that your injuries are a pre-existing condition

Questioning why you did not see a doctor sooner if your injuries are serious

Your dedicated car accident attorney will ensure that the insurance company receives the medical information it needs and that it has no access to the medical information it does not need.

What to Do After Being Involved in an Accident

There are many things you will need to do after being in a car accident that was caused by someone else’s negligence; however, it can help if you focus on two main priorities. Doing so will help protect both your health and your car accident claim:

Get Medical Attention

Seek the medical attention you need as soon after the accident as possible, and follow your doctor’s instructions carefully. This step will help you recover better and will protect you from the insurance company’s claims that your injuries are not serious or not affecting your life.

Find a Personal Injury Attorney

After being involved in an accident, you should work closely with an experienced car accident attorney. After selecting a good personal injury lawyer to represent you in your case, allow him or her to provide the insurance company with the information and documentation it is entitled to.

A car accident injury attorney can help you get the compensation you need so you can make as full a recovery as possible.

Look to an Experienced Killeen Car Accident Attorney for the Legal Counsel You Need

While you can choose to represent yourself in personal injury matters, it is not a good idea. You need the guidance of an experienced Texas personal injury attorney. Call us at (254) 566–3358 or contact us online for a FREE consultation.