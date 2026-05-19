Car Insurance Companies Often Keep Secrets

The best rule of thumb is to never accept a settlement offer until after you have reviewed it with a skilled personal injury attorney.

If you have been injured as a result of another motorist’s negligence, you are going to be dealing with an insurance company or two when processing your personal injury claim.

While it is natural to assume that the insurance company in question will simply do its job – the job the consumer pays it to do – and cover the damages you suffered as a result of its client’s negligence, this is not always the way it works. In fact, the insurance company involved may be keeping secrets from you.

You Do Not Have to Provide the Insurance Company with a Recorded Statement

If you have been injured in a car accident that was caused by someone else’s negligence, you are likely in shock or at least severely rattled. The insurance adjuster knows this and is well versed at getting vulnerable accident victims to say what he or she wants them to say – and to record it in the process.

If you have been injured, you are in no condition to provide a recorded statement – or any statement – and you are ill-advised to do so. Your experienced personal injury attorney will communicate with the insurance company on your behalf, and you do not need to worry about the issue beyond this.

That Speedy Settlement Offer Is Very Unlikely to Cover Your Damages in Their Entirety

If your claims adjuster comes back with a speedy settlement offer, he or she is probably keeping secrets. A speedy offer is generally an attempt to finalize your claim at the lowest possible cost to the insurance company, with little regard to the full extent of the damages you have actually suffered.

When you are still reeling from the injuries caused by an accident, it is not a great time to determine whether a settlement offer covers your damages in their entirety, and the insurance company is literally banking on you choosing the easiest path forward.

The best rule of thumb is to never accept a settlement offer until after you have reviewed it with a skilled personal injury attorney. He or she can help you detect signs of a lowball settlement and determine a proper valuation for your claim. Once you accept a settlement, there is no going back.

It is important to recognize that your damages can come in a variety of forms and are often extensive, including:

Property damage to your vehicle

Medical expenses that add up very quickly

Lost wages on the job

Emotional and physical pain and suffering

The physical, financial, and emotional damages associated with a serious car accident can be immense and should never be discounted.

Yes, You Do Need a Personal Injury Attorney

Just because you decide to hire a personal injury attorney does not mean that your case will necessarily proceed to court. Your knowledgeable attorney will negotiate with the insurance company on behalf of your rights and your rightful compensation, and only if the insurance company refuses to see reason will your case ultimately proceed to court.

It Is Time to Consult with an Experienced Personal Injury Attorney

If another motorist leaves you injured in a car accident, attorney Brett Pritchard at the Law Office of Brett H. Pritchard in Killeen, Texas, is committed to skillfully advocating for the compensation you need to reach your fullest recovery. We are here to help, so please do not hesitate to contact us online for more information today.