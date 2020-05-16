CBD Oil Benefits for Skin: Everything You Need to Know

One thing that is becoming rapidly popular recently is CBD. People are so thrilled that you can find it everywhere and for everything. And, among others, it became an inevitable element of many skin care treatments.

We are living in a world where physical appearance is significant. People are judged by the way they look, but more importantly, by the way, they take care of themselves.

When it comes to skincare, a lot of people think it is just about aesthetics. However, there is much more to skincare than mere appearance. Skin is more than what we see, and its purpose is to protect against various infections. When you don’t take care of your skin correctly, it starts to break and crack, and portals for germs open.

There are a lot of products out there, but one stands out as particularly beneficial in recent years – CBD oil for skin.

After understanding the incredible benefits it has and the legalization of the medicinal use of CBD oil, the demand saw an astonishing growth. We feel that it is necessary to point out that the CBD oil we are talking about comes from hemp. If you are looking for the one that comes from marijuana, you need to go to the states that legalized marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes.

Benefits of CBD Oil for Skin

We are going to discuss some CBD oil benefits for the skin. But before that, let’s see what CBD is. As you noticed, we have already mentioned marijuana and hemp. These are two strains of the same plant called Cannabis sativa. They are very similar in various aspects. However, they differ: marijuana contains high levels of THC, hemp doesn’t. Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC is a psychoactive ingredient that makes us high when we smoke weed and is the reason why the legalization of marijuana is still such a controversial topic. As hemp contains CBD, but very low levels of THC, thus, it has no psychoactive effects, it was legalized in 2018.

Ever since, people use CBD products for different purposes – to treat anxiety, pain, alleviate cancer symptoms, and so on. Among other industries, CBD also entered the beauty and skincare industry.

Why It is Good for Skin

CBD is known to have amazing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory features. This makes it a beneficial option for treating different skin conditions related to inflammation, dryness, and the presence of free radicals. Let’s see in what ways this solution benefits the skin.

Antimicrobial Effects

Besides anti-inflammatory effects, CBD oil for skin also works as a natural antibiotic. Studies have shown CBD is exceptionally potent in destroying Gram-positive bacteria and various drug-resistant microbes. Researchers who worked with Botanix Pharmaceuticals LTD concluded that unlike other antibiotics, CBD doesn’t lose its effectiveness even after long term use.

Moisture Retention

Cannabidiol skincare products contain amazingly high levels of fatty acids like Omega 3, Omega 6, and Omega 9. They maintain proper hydration of the skin and prevent moisture loss. Additionally, it encourages natural oil production that prevents dryness.

Anti-Aging

Various factors contribute to skin aging. Some of them are internal such as hormones, metabolic changes, etc., while the majority are external. Of those that come from the environment, the most common is exposure to light, pollution, chemicals, and so on.

Skincare products that contain CBD are excellent anti-aging products. Scientists concluded that cannabidiol could slow down the process and block the formation of some signs of aging such as wrinkles, black spots, skin dullness, etc. The fact that it is an antioxidant is also significant when it comes to skincare because it neutralizes the effects of free radicals.

Another reason why it is an essential element of proper anti-aging skincare is because it contains high levels of vitamin E. This vitamin plays a pivotal role in dealing with lines and wrinkles, and skin discoloration.

Conclusion

It is crucial to use the right quality products to ensure adequate skincare. As you can see, there is a lot of research that suggests that CBD oil for skin comes with a lot of benefits. The only important thing is to know how to use CBD oil, and you are good to go. We hope you enjoyed the text. Have you used CBD products so far? Do you know other ways how CBD benefits the skin?