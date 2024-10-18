CBT for Insomnia Proves Useful for Preventing Postpartum

Therapeutically improving sleep in moms-to-be could help ward off severed depression after delivery.

Recent research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders around the benefits of cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBTI) during pregnancy reveals the approach can significantly reduce the risk of postpartum depression in new mothers. Conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver and Okanagan campuses, the study sheds light on how addressing sleep problems, particularly insomnia, during pregnancy can improve maternal mental health outcomes. The team explored whether early treatment of this disorder could serve as a preventative measure against postpartum depression, which affects a large number of new mothers.

Insomnia, which is characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early, during pregnancy is often dismissed as a common side effect, along with potentially a whole host of other unpleasant side effects. However, lack of sleep can severely impact a person’s mental health, increasing the risk for symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, mood swings, and depression. CBTI is a structured program that helps individuals change negative thoughts and behaviors related to sleep, and it is particularly useful for treating insomnia. For the current study, the team focused specifically on the impact of the modality during pregnancy.

A randomized controlled trial was conducted with 62 soon-to-be mothers reporting issues with insomnia. The participants underwent a five-week CBTI intervention and were monitored for symptoms of lacking sleep and depression before the intervention, immediately after, and again six months postpartum. The results were promising, showing a notable reduction in postpartum depressive symptoms among the women who received treatment.

These findings suggest that treating insomnia before a mother gives birth can significantly increase the chances of healthy bonding between mother and child. In reducing the likelihood of postpartum depression, CBTI also has the potential to ensure both the child’s and mother’s basic needs are met. It can be especially difficult for new moms suffering from this condition to summon the strength to ensure this happens. Severe depression can lead to disinterest in performing tasks required for daily functioning, and this often means babies are left without basic nutrition and hygiene needs being met.

Making CBTI more accessible to pregnant women could help reduce the burden of postpartum depression on families and healthcare systems. Given the well-established link between sleep quality and mental health, improving access to treatments for insomnia could have a widespread positive impact on maternal well-being, in general.

This research adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the effectiveness of cognitive-behavioral therapy for a variety of health outcomes, not just for sleep disorders. Thus, the same approach could be applied to other mental health concerns even if mothers who are treated during pregnancy escape symptoms of severe depression after delivery. By offering a practical and effective solution to a variety of conditions, integrating this modality into prenatal and post-natal care could offer far-reaching benefits for mothers and their families.

Sources:

Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia linked to reduced postpartum depression

Psychological Treatment for Postpartum Depression

Sleeping for two: A randomized controlled trial of cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBTI) delivered in pregnancy and secondary impacts on symptoms of postpartum depression