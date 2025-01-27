CFPB Sues Banks Over Zelle Fraud Issues

The CFPB has filed a fraud suit against JPMorgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has filed a lawsuit against three major U.S. banks—JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo—accusing them of failing to protect consumers from widespread fraud on the Zelle payment platform. The agency claims these banks allowed fraudsters to take advantage of customers, particularly those tricked into making fraudulent payments, by not providing adequate protections or reimbursement for their losses.

Zelle, a popular app used by millions of Americans to send money quickly, has become a target for scammers over the years. Fraudulent activities on the platform have prompted concern from lawmakers and regulators alike. The CFPB alleges that the banks running Zelle didn’t take enough action to stop scammers or to help consumers recover their funds once fraud occurred. In fact, the CFPB says the banks let fraudsters repeatedly hop from one institution to another, failing to stop these criminals from taking advantage of unsuspecting users.

The lawsuit also points out that while banks are legally required to reimburse customers for unauthorized payments, they often resist refunding customers who were tricked into transferring money to scammers. In many cases, victims of these scams were told by their banks to contact the scammers directly to try to recover their money—a practice the CFPB calls unacceptable.

In total, customers of JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo have lost over $870 million since Zelle was launched in 2017. While the banks have defended their practices, claiming that the timing of the lawsuit is politically motivated and oversteps the agency’s authority, the CFPB remains determined to hold them accountable. They argue that the banks are responsible for creating a platform that makes it easy for fraud to occur and difficult for victims to get help.

The CFPB’s actions come as part of a broader push to strengthen consumer protections before the end of President Biden’s administration. While some critics claim the lawsuit is politically driven, the agency insists that its decision is based on years of investigation into the issue and the fact that the banks have failed to take meaningful action against the growing fraud problem on Zelle.

The banks involved in the lawsuit have responded angrily, accusing the CFPB of overstepping its bounds. JPMorgan and Bank of America argue that they should not be held accountable for crimes committed by third parties, and they have indicated they might take legal action against the CFPB in return. Some banks have started to take steps to address consumer concerns, such as refunding victims of fraud, but these efforts have not been enough to satisfy regulators. For example, in 2023, the percentage of consumers who were reimbursed for fraud-related disputes fell significantly compared to previous years.

Zelle’s parent company, Early Warning Services, has downplayed the significance of fraud, claiming that reports of scams have dropped despite an increase in the volume of transactions. However, the CFPB and consumer advocates argue that more must be done to protect customers, particularly in a world where digital payments are growing rapidly, and fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated.

As the legal battle continues, the CFPB is pushing forward with its enforcement efforts, undeterred by potential changes in leadership after the upcoming presidential election. The case will likely have long-term implications for the way digital payment platforms are regulated, especially as more consumers move to mobile and online payment systems.

For now, the fight between the banks and the CFPB appears to be just beginning. Many consumers are hoping that the lawsuit will lead to stronger protections and more accountability for financial institutions when it comes to the safety of their money.

Sources:

CFPB sues Chase, BofA and Wells Fargo over ‘widespread’ fraud on Zelle

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau files lawsuit against Zelle, banks over fraud