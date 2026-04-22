Charges Filed Against Nonprofit Over Alleged Donation Misuse

Grand jury alleges nonprofit secretly diverted funds to extremist-linked individuals.

A federal grand jury in Alabama has charged the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit, with multiple federal crimes related to donation misuse, including wire fraud, making false statements to a bank, and conspiracy tied to money laundering. The indictment claims the organization misused donor funds over several years while presenting a very different public image. According to the charges, the alleged donation misuse took place between 2014 and 2023. During that time, more than $3 million in donations were reportedly directed to individuals connected to extremist groups. These groups included organizations widely known for racist beliefs and violent activity, such as the Ku Klux Klan and others with similar views. Prosecutors say donors were not aware that their contributions were being used in this way.

Officials stated that the nonprofit organization promoted itself as working against hate groups while secretly funding people tied to those same groups. The indictment claims this contradiction was hidden through misleading statements and a lack of transparency. Donors believed their money was supporting efforts to fight extremism, but investigators say some of those funds were instead redirected elsewhere.

Federal authorities allege that a network of individuals connected to extremist movements was maintained for decades. Some of these individuals were said to be directly linked to such groups, while others may have been placed within them. The indictment claims that donor money helped support these connections, even as public messaging strongly criticized those same organizations.

The case also centers on how the money was moved. Prosecutors say a series of bank accounts were created under false names or entities. These accounts were used to transfer funds in a way that hid their origin and purpose. The charges include claims that false information was provided to financial institutions to keep the accounts active and avoid detection.

Officials involved in the case described the alleged actions as deceptive and harmful to public trust. They said people gave money believing they were helping reduce hate and violence, not support it. The claims suggest that this gap between what was promised and what was done forms the basis of the fraud charges.

The investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with support from Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation. Authorities worked to trace financial records and uncover how the money moved over time. The findings led to the formal charges announced by federal prosecutors.

Statements from officials emphasized that the case is still in its early stages. An indictment is not a conviction, and the claims outlined in court documents must be proven. The legal process will now move forward, where evidence will be reviewed and arguments presented.

If convicted, the nonprofit organization could face serious penalties pertaining to donation misuse, including the loss of funds tied to the alleged activity. Prosecutors have already filed actions to recover money they say was gained through illegal means. These efforts are part of a broader push to address financial crimes and ensure accountability.

The nonprofit case has drawn attention because of the organization’s long-standing role in public discussions about civil rights and extremism. The charges raise questions about how nonprofit groups handle donations and the level of oversight involved. Officials say the legal process will determine the facts and establish whether laws were broken.

Authorities also noted that cases like this depend heavily on financial tracking and cooperation between agencies. By following the flow of money, investigators were able to build a picture of the alleged scheme. That process often takes years and involves reviewing large amounts of data.

The outcome of the case will depend on what is presented in court. For now, the charges outline a detailed set of claims about how funds were collected and used. The legal system will now decide whether those claims can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

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Federal Grand Jury Charges Southern Poverty Law Center for Wire Fraud, False Statements, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

Southern Poverty Law Center indicted for fraud, money laundering