Chicago Aquatics Department Faces Serious Controversy

The Chicago Aquatics department has been rocked by a number of sexual harassment allegations. Some of these alleged incidents have involved minors, former lifeguards, and other park district employees. Obviously, this type of sexual misconduct has no place in Chicago, especially when minors are involved. Those responsible for this misconduct ought to be brought to justice, but it remains to be seen whether or not this will actually happen.

Chicago Lifeguards File Sexual Misconduct Reports

On October 15th, three sexual harassment reports were filed by lifeguards working at the Chicago Park District. Police detectives immediately began investigating the allegations, which include reports that a 31-year-old supervisor had been committing sexual misconduct against a 16-year-old female lifeguard. Two other reports involved a senior lifeguard “sexually attacking” other park district employees at pools in the park district.

Unfortunately, one of these reports was dismissed, as the statute of limitations had expired. However, the other two cases remain open. This is part of a large investigation that began back in April of 2021, when it became clear that the park district’s inspector general was conducting a secret investigation into widespread instances of sexual abuse, assault, and harassment within the Aquatics Department. An investigation later determined that over a dozen female lifeguards had been sexually harassed over the past few decades.

Park District CEO Michael Kelly Forced to Resign

As a result of this controversy, Park District CEO Michael Kelly was forced to resign after Mayor Lori Lightfoot publicly called for his removal. The mayor stated that the “lack of urgency or accountability” by leadership within the Park District was “unacceptable,” and Michael Kelly resigned shortly after Lightfoot had made this statement.

