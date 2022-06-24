Chicago Park District Legal Bills Top $300K in Sexual Abuse and Harassment Claims

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future.

ABC Chicago1 reported that the Chicago Park District has paid at least $330,000 to outside law firms investigating the department’s response to allegations of sexual harassment or abuse involving lifeguards at pools and beaches.

Legal bills included $259,000 to a law firm charged with investigating the park district’s response to the allegations. Another law firm was charged $70,000 to assist the park district inspector general’s office in investing dozens of complaints filed by employees, alleging that the current or former employees had assaulted or harassed them.

Representatives for the park district and law firms declined to comment at this time.

Why sexual harassment in corporate settings needs to be handled with care and taken seriously.

Illinois law prohibits any form of sexual harassment in any setting. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

In the case of employees, these claims should be taken more seriously because of work culture and the need to make a living. It’s important to keep places to make a living positive. Sexual harassment attorneys can handle your case.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Illinois prohibits and punishes extra harshly on incidents of sexual harassment that involve workers’ rights. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

Bring the incident to the attention of your supervisor and human resources

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with colleagues and HR, and seek help

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to assist your legal strategy.

Workers throughout the State of Illinois who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not ignore the incidents. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases.

