Chicago Personal Injury Lawyers Finding Justice for Elder Abuse Victims

Every year, the Special Focus Facility program which operates under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) publishes a list of the worst nursing homes in the state of Illinois. The list includes assisted living facilities which are monitored after various instances of elder abuse were reported. Unfortunately, some of them take no measure whatsoever to improve health care conditions leaving the residents at the mercy of ill-trained and unmotivated personnel. If a member of your family was injured due to negligence in such a facility, you should seek justice. Not just for your loved one, but for all the frail people who have to suffer every day in subpar nursing homes.

All you have to do is talk to experienced Chicago personal injury lawyers. Nursing home abuse is just one of the practice areas these lawyers have to deal with on a daily basis, but it’s probably the most emotionally challenging type of case. Most cases of nursing home abuse go unreported as the residents are afraid to speak and it’s only when a family member visits that their ordeal is discovered. Complaining to the management won’t solve anything. It might even make things worse for your loved one if the caretakers accused of wrongdoing decide to retaliate. You need swift and decisive legal action. However, if you want to sue a nursing home you will need to have skilled personal injury lawyers on your side, as most of these institutions make enough money to afford tough lawyers.

Speaking of the elderly, did you know that according to the CDC slip and falls are the main cause of injury and death among people who are 65 or olde?. Say your granny takes pleasure in going to the store to buy fresh fruit every week, but one day she breaks her hip by falling down the icy pavement in front of the building. Most people will recover after such an accident, but for a senior citizen a slip and fall can be a death sentence. The surgery itself and the prolonged bed rest required afterwards can lead to severe, often fatal complications. And for what? For a business owner who was too lazy to clear the pavement in front of their store.

An elderly person on Social Security might not have the funds needed for an expensive surgery, let alone the physical rehabilitation they’ll need. If you’re dealing with such a situation, don’t hesitate for one moment to contact a seasoned personal injury lawyer in Chicago or the surrounding area and they will get you the funds you need to make sure your loved one gets the best medical treatment available.

These types of accidents are clearly caused by negligence, which is ground enough to sue those responsible. You can get economic damages and your lawyers will see to it that they cover everything down to the last pill your loved one needs. If their house will require alterations such as wheelchair ramps and special bathrooms, the expenses will be included in the economic damages. And they’ll also get non-economic damages, because your loved one deserves to be compensated for their pain and suffering. When you get to a certain age, your enjoyment of life becomes limited. If your loved one loses their ability to walk to the store or take care of the flowers in their garden, someone needs to pay for that.