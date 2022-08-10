Child is One of Four Injured in Daytona Beach Toll Crash Off International Speedway Blvd.

The Florida No-Fault Law requires drivers to carry the PIP and this no-fault coverage pays the insured’s bills, regardless of fault, up to the limit of the $10,000.

International Speedway Boulevard approach in Daytona Beach was the scene of a car crashing through an unoccupied toll booth injuring at least four people, including a child, according to first responders arriving at the scene. The toll booth was obliterated, and debris was spread about. A child was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach and subsequently airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando with a chest wound. The driver of the crashed motor vehicle was also suffering trauma and transported to Halifax Health Medical Center. Other suffered minor cuts and scratches. Roadway crashes are common on Interstate 95 near Daytona Beach, due to construction, heavy traffic, reckless drivers, intoxicated drivers, distracted drivers, mechanical failure, dangerous weather, driver medical episode, and other scenarios where someone is injured or dies. Victims of car accidents in Florida should consult with an experienced lawyer who may assist with insurance claims and litigation when necessary to recoup compensation for their losses and injuries.

Pure comparative Negligence (51% Rule)

Florida follows the “pure comparative negligence rule” meaning that responsibility for any part of the activities that led to an injury may result in the amount of compensation victims receive as it is adjusted to percentages of fault assigned to accident parties. Because the court systems in Florida follow this rule in injury cases, accident victims may find that the insurance adjuster will also try to assign a degree of fault to decrease the settlement paid out for the accident when a case is moving toward settlement proceedings.

Post-Accident Actions

Individuals who are in accidents in Daytona Beach Florida should:

Check on the condition of the people involved in the car accident, Call the police or emergency responders if needed, Get a written accident report. Remain at the accident scene. Exchange driver and insurance information. Get witness contact information. Call your insurance company to set up a claim. Seek out medical treatment if necessary. Take pictures of the scene, and the vehicle damages. Call an accident attorney to help determine “fault” and actions toward a proceeding to address damages and injuries sustained.

Mandatory Insurance

State of Florida requires motor vehicle drives to have current auto insurance coverage with a minimum requirement of $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability (PDL). When drivers have been previously convicted of certain offenses or been involved in auto accidents, the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles may request the purchase of additional auto insurance including bodily injury liability coverage (BIL).

The Florida No-Fault Law requires drivers to carry the PIP and this no-fault coverage pays the insured’s bills, regardless of fault, up to the limit of the $10,000.

Statute of Limitations

Florida has a four (4) year statute of limitations for property damage and personal injury claims. This means if a driver, passenger, or passerby is injured or sustains property damage at the hands of a negligent driver, the victim must file a lawsuit within the four (4) year period following the accident.

Hire a lawyer

Compensation for any loss sustained because of a car accident due to partial or full negligence of another party, is in reach to assist in payment of significant medical expenses, loss of wages, or other life-altering events that can negatively affect an accident victim’s livelihood. Accident victims involved in a car accident in the Daytona Beach area should contact an experienced legal professional at the Florida Auto Lawyers Law Offices for assistance with a potential insurance claim and settlement.

