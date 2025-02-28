Cholesterol Drug Tested for Treatments of HPV Cancer

Researchers are testing fenofibrate to treat HPV-related cancers by restoring tumor suppression.

A group of researchers at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center is exploring a cholesterol drug as a possible treatment for cancers linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV). The team is launching clinical trials to see if fenofibrate, a medication typically used to manage cholesterol levels, can help patients with HPV-positive cervical and head and neck cancers. Early research in lab settings has shown that fenofibrate may restore the function of a tumor-suppressing gene, which could make it a promising option for future treatment.

The research, conducted using cell samples and mouse models, suggests that fenofibrate is just as effective as the standard chemotherapy drug cisplatin when it comes to fighting these cancers. The key appears to be its ability to counteract the harmful effects of HPV-related proteins that weaken the tumor-fighting p53 gene. Scientists often call this gene the “guardian of the genome” because of its role in controlling cell growth and preventing tumors from forming. In pre-clinical studies, mice treated with fenofibrate showed much higher levels of p53 activity compared to untreated mice. This suggests that the drug may be able to restore the body’s natural defenses against these cancers.

The team’s findings, recently published in the journal Cancers, also hint at another unexpected benefit. Fenofibrate seems to alter the tumor environment in a way that activates the body’s immune system. In several cases, tumors in mice treated with fenofibrate were found to contain clusters of immune cells attacking the cancer. In some cases, tumors had almost completely disappeared, leaving only traces of fibrous tissue and inflammation. Though the exact mechanism behind this effect remains unclear, the findings suggest that the drug may help the body’s own immune defenses recognize and fight HPV-related cancers.

These results are encouraging enough that the researchers are now moving forward with early-stage clinical trials. They are planning two small-scale studies to test fenofibrate in patients with HPV-positive cervical cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). These trials, often referred to as “window” studies, will involve giving the drug to patients in the period between their diagnosis and their scheduled surgery. After surgery, researchers will analyze the removed tumors to see if the same biological changes observed in lab studies occur in human patients. These early trials won’t test the drug at full treatment doses, but they will provide valuable data on whether it has a similar effect in people.

If further trials show that fenofibrate is effective, it could offer a less toxic and more targeted alternative to current treatment options. HPV-positive head and neck cancers are biologically different from those caused by smoking or alcohol use, yet treatment options remain the same for both types. Traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation often come with serious side effects. A drug that specifically targets the unique characteristics of HPV-related tumors could improve patient outcomes while reducing harm to healthy cells.

The possibility of using fenofibrate as a preventive measure is also being considered. Given its well-established safety record, it could potentially be used for long-term prevention in people at high risk of developing HPV-related cancers. Additionally, it may be combined with other treatments, such as cisplatin or immune checkpoint inhibitors, to create a more effective approach to treating these diseases.

The upcoming clinical trials at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center will provide more clarity on whether fenofibrate has a future in cancer treatment. While more research is needed, the prospect of repurposing a widely used cholesterol drug to combat HPV-related cancers is an exciting development. If successful, this approach could lead to more effective and less harmful treatment options for patients facing these challenging diseases.

