Chronic Cough Can Be Passed Down to Children, Study Finds

Researchers discover that having a chronic cough has a genetic component.

An estimated 10% of the population lives with a chronic cough – not one that is brought on by an illness, but a cough that originates seemingly out of nowhere, or that has a cause difficult to determine, and persists indefinitely. This condition is sometime brought on by cough hypersensitivity syndrome, caused by acid reflux, but this isn’t always the case. Now, researchers have found this condition to be even more puzzling, discovering that a chronic cough can actually be passed down from parents to their children.

A study recently published in ERJ Open Research explored the intergenerational passing of chronic cough, focusing specifically on the type of cough an individual experiences—whether it is productive (producing mucus or phlegm) or nonproductive (dry). The team aimed to determine whether chronic cough in parents was linked to the same condition in their children and if each type of cough could be inherited.

To investigate this, researchers examined data from two large-scale studies that collectively spanned across generations and different geographic regions. The first dataset included over 21,000 participants from Northern Europe who were tracked over many decades. The second dataset focused on the offspring of the first study’s participants, with over 10,000 participants from Australia, Spain, and Northern Europe. Chronic cough was classified into two categories: productive and nonproductive, based on self-reported symptoms.

The team found a clear connection between chronic cough in parents and their children, especially when the parents experienced persistent symptoms over time. Notably, the likelihood of chronic cough in offspring increased when both parents had the condition, with 29% of their children also reporting chronic cough if their parents had the condition, compared to just 18% in offspring whose parents did not have chronic cough. Offspring were more likely to develop the same kind of cough as their parents, too, whether productive or nonproductive.

The study also revealed gender-based patterns with females more likely than males to inherit chronic cough regardless of whether the parent who had it was the same gender. At the same time, male offspring were less likely to inherit chronic cough from their fathers.

Researchers accounted for variables such as smoking status, asthma, and body mass index in their datasets. Even after adjusting for these factors, the association between chronic cough in parents and their children remained significant, particularly for nonproductive cough. From this, they surmised that while environmental factors like smoking and asthma can play a role in the condition’s development, genetic predisposition cannot be overlooked. The findings of the current study supported existing research suggesting that chronic respiratory conditions, including chronic cough, may have a genetic component.

In summarizing the results and proposed next steps, the team called for more research into the specific genes that may be involved, as well as the role of environmental exposures and behavioral factors in shaping the heritability of the condition. By narrowing down datasets and focusing on other, more specific factors, they hope their research can be referenced in identifying more targeted treatment options. The results of follow up studies may also help to determine what can be addressed environmentally to reduce symptoms, leading to improved quality of life for those living with the condition.

Sources:

Chronic cough can be passed down from parents to children, a new study suggests

Heritability of cough across two generations: the RHINESSA study