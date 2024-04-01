Coaching for Executives – What to Look for in an Executive Coach?

They should minimise your fears, help you decide with resolve, and encourage different perspectives.

Businesses seek help from executive coaches because they add value to their eco-system. Studies show that executive coaches can help companies improve revenue and employee relationships. Enhancement in leadership qualities, self-awareness, and confidence is another dimension. Everyone from big corporate houses to small businesses turns to executive coaches for guidance. Some believe coaches only give speeches. However, these change agents stimulate people’s minds to explore their thoughts and ideas more openly and independently. These professionals only work toward the well-being of the organisation and its people. They don’t do this for glory. However, not everyone is alike. Hence, you want to invest your resources in the right person. Let’s figure out what you should search for in an executive coach.

Conversationalist and active listener

While authentic executive coaching certification is necessary, many other things also matter. These include the coach’s qualities. For example, they should have high conversational intelligence to ask the right questions to their clients and help them open up. However, they should also actively listen to business leaders to understand their unique perspectives and enable them to explore their thought processes beyond a set pattern. Someone going by the book cannot have these traits.

Emotional quotient

C-suite executives are marked by their logical approach and intelligence, which allow them to manage and grow businesses based on data. However, they often forget about people amid daily challenges and cannot establish an interpersonal connection. As a result, many don’t get cumulative support during crises or situations that demand complete team involvement. With their understanding of human behaviour, coaches can help business leaders navigate the complexities of interpersonal situations. They earn this ability from their experiences.

Confidential space

Leaders often mention being lonely at the top, which is a fact. Business leaders avoid expressing themselves in front of others, believing others will not understand or that their ideas are too private. However, coaches create a comfortable environment for them to speak their minds while making them realise that other leaders also have similar experiences. Consequently, the executives come out of their shell and approach their issues differently. Hence, it is essential to find a coach who understands these things and deals with them tactfully.

No judgment

An executive coach needs to take a nonjudgmental approach toward their clients. Whether they agree or disagree with a particular idea, their positive vibe should make you comfortable sharing your views without any filters. Hence, giving importance to neutrality is essential. Such a trait doesn’t stop them from challenging your viewpoints when required but allows them to let you speak your mind hesitation-free.

Motivation

Instilling optimism and confidence is another sign of a good coach. Every journey has its ups and downs. A nudge or emotional support at the right time can change the game. They should minimise your fears, help you decide with resolve, and encourage different perspectives.

Generally, a certified executive coach has all the skills and knowledge to guide their clients. However, it doesn’t hurt to learn about them more through conversations. The productive discussions can reveal their personalities and abilities.