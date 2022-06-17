Colorado Judge Ordered Colorado School Board to Comply with Open Meetings Law 

This ruling comes from after a lawsuit was filed by a Douglas County resident who overheard the board majority discussing the firing of the superintendent days before formally firing him in a 4-3 vote and without a hearing.

The Denver Channel1 reported that, in March, a Douglas County District Court judge granted a preliminary injunction against four majority board members of the Douglas County District. The injunction states that the school board will now require them to follow the Colorado Open Meetings Law.

The judge granted the preliminary injunction against the Board of Education President, Vice President, and the Board Majority, and will order them to not talk about public business or take any formal actions by three or more board members either as a group or through a series of meetings, except meetings that are open to the public.

This ruling comes from after a lawsuit was filed by a Douglas County resident who overheard the board majority discussing the firing of the superintendent days before formally firing him in a 4-3 vote and without a hearing.

Attorneys for the board majority had argued that since no more than two board members met at a time and talked about the firing, they followed Colorado’s open meetings law.

Far too often, businesses in the Denver area are faced with legal issues involving corporate compliance, real estate, and employment law regularly. Common examples of when you need to speak with a business attorney include:

Hiring employees

Firing employees

Buying, Selling or Managing a company

Purchasing or leasing real estate properties for business spaces.

Human Resource discrepancies

Managing lawsuits from former employees

Corporate compliance enforcement

