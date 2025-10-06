Colorado Hospital Accused of Age Discrimination

Three supervisors are named as defendants in that lawsuit, including Chief Nursing Officer Joan Napolilli, who purportedly told Casias that younger nurses are “easier to train,” cheaper to retain, and “could dance around the older nurses.”

A recently-filed lawsuit accuses Colorado-based Montrose Regional Health of regularly discriminating against older nurses.

According to CBS News, the lawsuit is the second age discrimination-related complaint filed against Montrose Regional Health in the past nine years. The hospital has vigorously denied both claims and says that it will defend itself in court.

The most recent lawsuit, notes CBS, was filed Tuesday by attorneys from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a government agency responsible for enforcing certain labor laws. The complaint was filed on behalf of several former Montrose nurses, with the claims of a single, lead plaintiff extensively detailed in court documents.

The 2016 lawsuit states that former Montrose nurse Katherine Casias was hired in 1985.

During her long tenure with the hospital, Casias never received a negative or below-average performance review and was never subject to any type of formal discipline. Nevertheless, Casias was fired in 2012, shortly after she complained of unfair treatment toward older employees—and relative leniency for their younger counterparts. Three supervisors are named as defendants in that lawsuit, including Chief Nursing Officer Joan Napolilli, who purportedly told Casias that younger nurses are “easier to train,” cheaper to retain, and “could dance around the older nurses.”

Napolilli also allegedly described Casias as an “old b**h.”

Other employees later claimed that they heard Napolilli instruct staff to “work that old grey-haired b**h into the ground.” The lawsuit also claims that she directed employees to work Napolilli, or another coworker, “long and hard until she quit or got fired.”

Napolilli no longer works with Montrose, but the most recently-filed lawsuit charges the hospital’s current chief nursing officer with telling administration that more “young,” “youthful,” and “energetic staff” were needed.

Montrose has denied all allegations against it.

“Montrose Regional Health intends to vigorously defend against these claims. At the same time, MRH will work with the EEOC to better understand their concerns and provide any additional information needed,” the hospital said in a statement to CBS Colorado.

“Few details have been released by the EEOC at this time, and MRH plans to formally request additional information regarding the nature of the claims. While MRH takes this type of claim very seriously, the organization is both disappointed and concerned that the EEOC has chosen to pursue litigation given MRH’s longstanding commitment to providing a respectful and nurturing workplace,” the statement said.

