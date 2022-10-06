Common Issues with Mississippi Accident Lawsuits

One of the most important aspects of proving negligence involves showing the court that your injuries are legitimate.

In a perfect world, accident victims in Mississippi would be able to file lawsuits and recover settlements in a straightforward, easy manner. However, these lawsuits can run into all kinds of issues in the real world. If you have been injured in an accident, it’s important to avoid these potential issues at all costs. If you’re not careful, your lawsuit could fall flat on its face, leaving you with no way to pay for your damages. These damages can be quite considerable, especially if you’ve suffered a serious injury that requires extensive medical treatment.

The best way to avoid potential issues with your lawsuit is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced accident attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can guide you towards a positive outcome in the most confident, efficient way possible. With their assistance, you can claim a wide range of potential damages, including lost wages, medical expenses, PTSD, and pain & suffering.

The Statute of Limitations

The first major issue you need to consider is the statute of limitations. Simply put, the statute of limitations prevents you from taking legal action if you wait too long. In Mississippi, the statute of limitations for personal injury lawsuits is three years. This means that from the moment you become aware of your injuries, you have three years in which to find an attorney and file a lawsuit. This might seem like a lot of time, but you’d be amazed at how quickly time can fly by. It’s best to be proactive and get in touch with a qualified attorney as soon as possible.

Proving Negligence

Another major potential issue is proving negligence. Since Mississippi is considered a “tort state,” you will need to hold someone else liable for your injuries in order to recover compensation. Note that the is not the same as the “no-fault” system used by many other states. In this system, you can file a claim with your own insurance provider while not assigning any blame to anyone. In contrast, Mississippi law requires you to hold someone else liable – and this means that you’ll need to prove that their negligence led directly to your accident. This is why it’s so important to work with a qualified, experienced attorney.

Not Getting Adequate Medical Treatment

One of the most important aspects of proving negligence involves showing the court that your injuries are legitimate. If you never get medical treatment, it becomes extremely difficult to do this. This means that you should always get medical treatment after your accident, no matter what, as you can use your medical records as evidence in a trial.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Jackson area for a qualified, experienced accident attorney, there are numerous professionals waiting to assist you. Although it’s true that you can run into a number of issues with accident lawsuits, avoiding these potential hurdles is easy with a qualified attorney at your side. If you’d like to explore your legal options, be sure to get in touch with a nearby attorney as soon as possible.