Common Types of Personal Injury Cases

Personal injury cases are those where someone is harmed through the negligence of another person. In most of these cases, one person makes a decision that harms other people. There can also be an accident, a lack of safety training, or an error in judgment that causes a person to become injured. If the incident is the fault of both parties, or there’s no ill intent, it can be harder to make a personal injury claim. A qualified attorney can assess your situation and determine if you have a personal injury case.

What are the Most Common Types of Personal Injuries?

Understanding what defines personal injury, and what makes up other types of cases, is important. You need to work with the right type of attorney to address your issues, and finding one means knowing what kind of case you want to pursue. There can be several types of personal injury cases, but the most common categories are:

Motor Vehicle Accident — If you’ve been in a car accident, or an incident with any other type of vehicle, such as a semi truck or a motorcycle, you’ll want to talk to a personal injury lawyer. These types of cases include hit-and-runs, DUIs, crashes from speeding, and more.

Medical Malpractice — Anyone who’s been the victim of mistreatment or misjudgment from someone in the medical profession may have a medical malpractice case. Being misdiagnosed, given the wrong medication, or given an incorrect surgery may all qualify.

Wrongful Death — Losing a loved one is never easy. If you lost that person due to the negligence of someone else, though, you may have a personal injury case. Speaking to an attorney could help to clarify your options.

Workplace Accident — An accident in the workplace can be extremely serious, and could even lead to a permanent disability or the need to find another line of work. If the accident was due to unsafe or improper working conditions, you may have a case.

Assault — Being assaulted can be frightening. It’s also illegal, and if you’re injured as a result of it, you should speak to a personal injury lawyer. Assaults can be related to domestic issues, arguments, or a random act, and can also involve dog bites and other harm.

What Should You do if You Sustain a Personal Injury?

The process of filing a case starts with talking to a personal injury lawyer, but there are many things you can do before that time. If you sustain any kind of personal injury, one of the most important things you can do is start documenting what took place. Pictures, videos, eyewitness testimony, medical records, workplace safety records, and any other kind of related documentation should all be collected. The more evidence you have, the stronger your case for a personal injury may be.

Also, be sure not to sign anything that absolves the other party of liability, and don’t admit to any potential liability for the incident. Instead, take your evidence and information to a trusted personal injury lawyer, and talk with them about the options you may have for filing a legal case to recover compensation. You may be entitled to damages, and an attorney can help you determine if pursuing a personal injury case will likely be in your best interest.