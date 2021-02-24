Common Work Injuries Among Various Age Groups

Adolescent workers are the most at-risk for work injuries, according to a report on occupational and environmental medicine.

If you’ve been hurt on the job or diagnosed with an illness that you believe is work-related, you need to learn about your right to workers’ compensation benefits. These benefits can cover your medical expenses and help compensate you for lost income if you have to take time off work or become permanently disabled.

