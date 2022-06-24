Congress Approves Sexual Harassment Bill in Legal Milestone, Inspired by the #metoo Movement

In some cases, claims of sexual harassment can be false, leading to defamation of character and life-changing circumstances.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette1, Congress gave final approval to legislation that simplifies victim claims for seeking justice. This milestone comes in the wake of the #metoo movement, a national reckoning of sexual and workplace culture. The legislation clarifies that victims may have their day in court, instead of reaching a counterproductive settlement after the incident.

President Biden is expected to sign the bill, as this can provide options for employees who have experienced sexual harassment at the workplace. The elusive nature of arbitration protects companies and perpetrators, therefore avoiding any accountability and consequences. Corporations who defend the arbitration process claim that resolving claims this way is faster and less costly than going to court and paying for attorneys.

Additionally, this milestone is not only limited to sexual harassment lawsuits. This bill also protects victims of sexual assault at nursing homes or massage parlors. An estimated 60 million American workers have clauses that have forced them to participate in arbitration with no chance in court.

American leaders have supported the revolutionary bill.

Why sexual harassment is performed in the workplace needs to be handled with care and taken seriously.

Pennsylvania law prohibits any form of sexual harassment in any setting. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

In some cases, claims of sexual harassment can be false, leading to defamation of character and life-changing circumstances. Contact an attorney to handle your case.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Others may perceive the threatening messages to be harassment. Pennsylvania law prohibits and punishes is extra harsh on incidents of sexual harassment that involve children. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

Bring the incident to the attention of your school advisor, teacher, or campus security.

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with human resources

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to expedite and customize your lawsuit claim.

Employees in Pittsburgh who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases. Seek legal counsel in the state of Pennsylvania today!

Sources: