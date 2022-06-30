Conservative Group Sues Loudon County Schools for Being Too Inclusive

The bizarre lawsuit essentially suggests that Loudon County Schools should be forced to not only change its inclusive policies but ban books that conservative parents find “offensive.”

The conservative America First Legal Center for Legal Equality has filed an unusual lawsuit against a Virginia school district, alleging that its inclusion policies facilitate the “systemic and egregious moral corruption of children.”

According to America First, Loudon County Public Schools’ agenda of inclusiveness constitute “deliberate, and almost gleeful, violations of parental rights to control the upbringing of their children.”

LoudonNow.com notes that America First Legal is led by former senior members of the Trump administration.

The Center’s board of directors, for instance, includes former policy adviser Stephen Miller and Trump’s White House Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller.

Collectively, America First’s leadership alleges that Loudon Public Schools is “promoting radical gender ideology” by teaching children about gender dysphoria and sexuality.

“Parents across the country should be shocked and horrified to see a once-respected school system systematically destroyed, all because LCPS believes that it has more of a right than parents to tell a captive audience of students what they MUST believe,” America First Legal said in a statement. “Fortunately, as we have seen, there are no parents with more courage, more fight, and more rock-solid dedication to their children than in Loudoun County, Virginia.”

The Center’s lawsuit cites several district policies, which allegedly “[compel] student speech, forces young children to use bathrooms and locker rooms with members of the opposite sex, and keeps parents in the dark when their children lead a double life as a different gender during school hours.”

The conservative organization also suggests that Loudon County Public School’s library collection—which contains books about human sexuality—is essentially spoon-feeding children propaganda.

The lawsuit details a laundry list of complaints, including but not limited to: “Filling classroom libraries with books that encourage children to question their gender as early as Kindergarten; Forcing students to publicly provide their ‘pronouns’ in front of class; Making it virtually impossible for parents to remove the pornographic books available to children in LCPS libraries; Refusing student’s requests to go to the water fountain and bathroom as a form of retaliation for not wearing a mask, Hiding information from parents by charging exorbitant fees or claiming legally deficient exemptions to Freedom of Information Act requests.”

LoudonNow.com notes that America First Legal is asking the court to find that Loudon Schools violated the constitutional and other legal rights of local parents.

It also seeks policy changes, funds to permit the plaintiff families to receive a “constitutionally compliant education” in another district, and no less than $1.5 million in damages.

