Consumer Spending on Cannabis in the U.S. – 2020

— June 11, 2020
Graphic saying "Consumer Spending on Cannabis in the U.S. 2020." Courtesy of author.
Marijuana’s popularity among American adults continues to rise due to its changing legalization status in many states.

According to Gallup, 45% of Americans said they had tried marijuana in 2017. So, let’s look at how much Americans spend on cannabis products these days.

According to Headset Inc., most U.S. consumers spend between $25-$50 on each trip to the marijuana store.

In the same year, the average amount each U.S. consumer spends on cannabis products is about $645 yearly. About 48% of those cannabis consumers spend between $500 to $2,500 per year.

But, based on New Frontier Data in 2019, the amount U.S. consumers spend on marijuana products per month was estimated to amount to $5.8 billion. That’s roughly $206.5 million a day or $1.45 billion per week.

Moreover, New Frontier Data also showed that the revenue of the illegal cannabis market in 2019 was estimated to have generated a revenue of $70 billion. But, the U.S. legal medical and recreational cannabis industry in the same year amounted to $13.6 billion and is estimated to reach $29.7 billion in 2025.

In total, the estimated total demand for Cannabis in the U.S. in 2019 (both legal and black-market sales) is $83.6 billion. And according to Eaze, U.S. consumers placed a cannabis order every eight seconds.

Graphic saying "Cannabis Consumer Spending Growth by Product in North America." Courtesy of author.
