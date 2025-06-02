Contaminated Cucumber Recall Now Affecting 18 States

Cucumbers recalled in 18 states due to salmonella outbreak causing illnesses, hospitalizations.

A fresh warning has been issued in the latest cucumber recall. On Friday, May 30, federal health officials announced a recall tied to cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers in Florida. These cucumbers may be linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has now affected 18 states. So far, 45 people have gotten sick, and 16 of them have ended up in the hospital.

The cucumber recall pertains to those grown in Boynton Beach, Florida, and sold under the names “supers,” “selects,” and “plains.” These were sent out by Fresh Start Produce Sales to stores, wholesalers, food service businesses, and warehouses between April 29 and May 19. If you bought cucumbers during that time, you might want to check your fridge.

Some major stores carried the recalled items. Target already pulled products off its shelves earlier in May, after it became clear the vegetables were connected to a larger safety issue. Walmart and Big Y were also among the stores where the cucumbers may have been sold.

The list of states that received the potentially tainted cucumbers includes Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. If you live in one of these places, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recommends throwing away any cucumbers that could be from this batch. Don’t take chances with your health, even if the cucumbers look fine or haven’t caused any obvious symptoms yet.

Salmonella is a kind of bacteria that can cause serious stomach problems. People who get sick may have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. In most cases, symptoms show up within hours to a few days after eating something contaminated. Most people recover without medical care, but the illness can be more serious for young kids, older adults, and anyone with a weak immune system. Some of the people in this outbreak got sick enough to need hospital care, which is one reason officials are acting quickly to spread the word.

Anyone who might have eaten the recalled cucumbers and felt unwell should check in with a doctor. Even if it turns out to be nothing, it’s better to be safe. Anyone who suspects they could have purchased contaminated cucumbers should check their fridge and toss any that match the description or were bought during that timeframe. Washing them isn’t enough—if they’re part of the recall, they need to go in the trash.

This isn’t the first food recall this year, and it probably won’t be the last. But it’s another reminder of how food safety is still a big deal, even with all the checks and rules in place. The good news is that issues like this cucumber recall make it more likely that foods will undergo stricter checks and balances before being purchased. Health agencies and stores are working together to track where the cucumbers went and to get them off the shelves.

The official list of recalled cucumbers can be found on the FDA’s website. It’s important for consumers to stay alert and keep an eye out for any updates as this issue continues to unfold.

