Could You Sue If Someone Infected You With Coronavirus?

The world is in an absolute panic over the plague sweeping the globe called coronavirus (resulting in an illness dubbed COVID-19). According to the Center for Disease Control, on March 17, 2020, there were a total of 4,226 confirmed cases and 75 deaths in the United States…

On March 25th, 2020 the number elevated to 54,453 confirmed cases and 737 total deaths in the United States.

Grocery stores are being cleared out, busy cities have become ghost towns, sports events are going on without an audience and prominent companies have shut down or gone fully remote.

America is absolutely losing its mind over the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 has quickly spread and shown to be one of the most infectious viruses to have ever hit the States.

With how quickly it is spreading, many are wondering if coronavirus victims could sue to get compensation for injuries?

What You Need to Understand If You Want to Sue for Over Coronavirus

Las Vegas personal injury attorney, Richard Koch, reports that if you were to sue someone for giving you coronavirus, you have to show with undeniable proof that the other party transmitted the virus to you and caused your injuries.

That is quite tough considering you can catch the virus pretty much anywhere…

With that said, it would be nearly impossible to sue someone for giving you coronavirus because you would not be able to prove, with a preponderance of the evidence (a standard whereby the judge or jury believes the other party was 50% or greater at fault), that the other party was directly responsible for your injuries.

There are, however, some instances where you may have a greater chance of proving fault; occasions where you could show, with good evidence, a specific source was the reason you acquired the virus.

Some examples would include a hospital you visited for a checkup, or a cruise where someone was infected with the coronavirus.

However, even with that, a personal injury attorney would look at whether the hospital or ship took “all reasonable measures” to prevent exposure to the virus before accepting the case.

Another instance is if someone you know has been infected with coronavirus, but they refuse to isolate himself or herself.

This can be many civil and criminal consequences if this is the case. However, even if you are near someone who refused to isolate themselves, it would be tough to prove. It would be a case-by-case basis depending on circumstances.

So again, it wouldn’t hurt to speak with an attorney over your options if you believe someone else’s negligence caused you to get infected.

You may have grounds for a personal injury lawsuit.

What To Do If You Believe You Have Enough Evidence to Sue?

If you believe you were put in a situation where someone who was infected with coronavirus infected you, then what you need to do is seek medical attention right away. Keep a documented record of all the medical attention you had received and all of the bills that come along with receiving help. Then, get in touch with a personal injury attorney for a consultation.

The attorney will help you understand if you have enough proof for a case.

In Closing

The Coronavirus is still spreading at a ridiculous rate. If there is a preponderance of the evidence that a source’s negligence was the reason you became infected with coronavirus and you received injuries, then you may have a personal injury case.

I hope my article clears up whether you can sue someone or a facility in a personal injury lawsuit. These times are tough so please stay inside, self-quarantine yourself, and only go out if it is truly necessary.