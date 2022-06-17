Couple Fights with Sperm Donor for Custody of Their Child in Maryland

Despite never actually meeting his son, this sperm donor has filed for full custody.

Sperm donors make it possible for a wide range of parents to raise children, even if they might have been otherwise unable to do so. While this can provide couples with incredible joy and fulfillment, it can also lead to considerable legal battles. This was made clear when a sperm donor in Rockville, Maryland took a couple to court over the custody of their child.

If you are experiencing custody issues due to a sperm donor or any other situation, it’s a good idea to get in touch with a custody attorney in Maryland as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you maintain custody of your children at all costs, even if the situation is extremely unusual. As this stories highlights, divorced spouses aren’t always the ones who fight in court for custody of children.

Fierce Custody Battle Rages in Prince George County

A fierce custody battle is currently underway in Prince George County. The parties involved are a same-sex couple and a sperm donor. In October of 2021, it was reported that the sperm donor had initially been promised access to the child, but this agreement was later reneged upon when the father became distant and refused to pay medical bills. Initially, the three parties created their own written contract that outlined their commitment to co-parent and start a family together.

Despite never actually meeting his son, this sperm donor has filed for full custody. The baby was two months old when this story was initially reported. The two mothers of the child (one of which was artificially inseminated) called the biological father’s actions “flabbergasting.”

Despite the claims of the mothers, the father’s attorney claims that all of their allegations are false, and that he actually became excited at the prospect of becoming a father. He also reportedly set up a baby room in his home in D.C.

How Will the Judge Rule?

While this entire situation is obviously not as clear-cut as a typical custody battle between two biological parents, judges in Maryland have seen these kinds of cases before. The issue is that most judges believe that a child benefits from spending time with both of their parents. Since the father is in fact the biological parent of the child and agreed to play an active role in raising the baby, a judge could determine that he is fully within his rights to seek custody. However, full custody might be a bit of a stretch.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Baltimore area for a qualified, experienced custody attorney, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. Book a consultation with one of these professionals, and you can go over your options for your upcoming legal battle. You might discover that your chances of maintaining custody are actually much higher than you initially thought.