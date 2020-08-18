COVID-19 Pandemic: 5 Reasons Why It Will Boost Hemp Cultivation

Covid-19 has left everyone concerned about their health. More people are exercising and looking for ways to maintain their physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing. Many people are using CBD to address all three health issues.

Toward the end of 2019, the rumors of a deadly flu-like disease began to emerge. At the time, it seemed like a distant dream. Come early 2020, and the virus had spread almost the entire globe, holding the world hostage.

Millions of people have been affected, and hundreds of thousands left dead. However, COVID-19 does not just have a health impact; industries have also been affected, economies destroyed, and millions left jobless.

While COVID-19 has left a wave of economic damage, it has also benefited some industries. Certain sectors of the economy, such as Hemp Cultivation, may actually benefit from the pandemic and here is why:

1. Demand for Stronger Immunity:



The emergence of COVID-19 has made people more aware of their immunity. All over the world, people are looking for ways to boost their immunity.

CBD is known for its ability to boost immunity, and this has driven a surge in demand for the product. CBD is a cannabinoid found in hemp and marijuana plants. This product has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that can compliment the immune system.

CBD is an immunomodulator. For people with autoimmune diseases, CBD is a good supplement. It regulates the functions of the immune system, especially hyperactivity to inflammation, which is the cause of many diseases.

Data shows that COVID-19 is highly fatal to individuals with weakened immunity from underlying diseases such as diabetes, HIV/AIDS, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and secondary fibromyalgia [that associated with other conditions, such as Lupus]. CBD may help such people.

2. Research for a Cure:

The world is still battling COVID-19, and researchers are working hard to find a cure. It may be months or even years before a vaccine or cure is developed. In the meantime, health professionals just have to manage the symptoms.

Covid-19 patients need rest and effective airways. CBD could help in the management of the disease, which could increase demand.

CBD can help induce sleep and alleviate pain. The drug also has anti-inflammatory properties that alleviate inflammation of the airways. Patients who seek alternative therapies may use CBD to relax, induce sleep, and reduce body aches.

CBD is also an antipyretic that researchers may focus on in the wake of COVID-19. Severe flu symptoms such as fever and chest congestion result from adverse reaction by the immune system. As an immunosuppressant, CBD may be used to suppress the immune response and minimize the symptoms.

3. Depression in the Wake Of COVID-19:



Hemp contains cannabinoids that help fight anxiety and depression. Both CBD and THC may help alleviate the symptoms of depression.

When the body cannot produce adequate serotonin levels, the result is depression. Current anti-depressants work by blocking serotonin transport or signaling.

THC delivery works in the same way but has a higher efficacy. Cannabinoids bind to the same receptors as serotonin. This means that they block the body from signaling serotonin synthesis.

Current antidepressants have adverse side effects because they also interfere with other processes in the body. Scientists are searching for new drugs that can inhibit serotonin transporters and receptors safely.

CBD offers a safer alternative because it is organic and has few, mild side effects. CBD has proved to be an effective antidepressant in clinical studies and the general population.

Covid-19 is likely to escalate depression cases, which will increase the demand for safe antidepressants. Many people have lost their jobs, businesses, family members, and so on.

As people cope with economic and emotional losses, depression cases may rise. Since studies have proved the effectiveness and safety of CBD, more hemp will be needed to produce CBD.

4. CBD Industry is Promising:

Covid-19 has not only damaged industries; it has annihilated some. People employed in these industries must find new sources of income while investors must look for other places to invest their money.

The hemp industry is one to add to your investment portfolio at the moment. The pharmaceutical hemp industry is young and promising. Researchers are studying the therapeutic effects of cannabinoids, and the results are highly positive.

CBD and THC have beneficial therapeutic properties for several diseases. Researchers have established that these cannabinoids can treat various ailments, including chronic pain, epilepsy, inflammatory diseases, and depression.

Imagine one drug that can treat more than ten diseases! Wouldn’t you invest in it? Smart investors are watching the CBD industry.

Covid-19 will leave a trail of joblessness, and some of these people will invest in the medical cannabis online business.

5. Recreational Demand:



Covid-19 brought the world to a lockdown. For some countries, it has been a total lockdown with no movement. Some countries allowed minimal movement with social distancing maintained.

Without people going to work or college, recreational weed smokers may find this an opportune moment to indulge in their favorite pastime.

Most people have been spending time indoors binge-watching TV. If you have heard of ‘in-da-couch’ weed effect, the lockdown has meant a perfect time for that.

With many industries opting for their employees to work at home, recreational weed smoking may rise, creating more demand.

Conclusion

Covid-19 has left everyone concerned about their health. More people are exercising and looking for ways to maintain their physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing. Many people are using CBD to address all three health issues.

The cannabinoids found in hemp can treat various physical and psychological illnesses. While many are using CBD to treat depression and anxiety in the wake of COVID-19, others are using psychoactive extracts to experience a spiritual awakening.