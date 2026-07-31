COVID Relief Fraud Suspect Returned to Florida

Woman accused in $32 million COVID fraud scheme returned from Jamaica to face charges.

A woman accused of helping to carry out a $32 million fraud scheme involving federal COVID-19 relief programs has been returned to the United States after authorities captured her in Jamaica. Elaine Escoe, 41, was taken into custody after being added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted Fraudsters List and is now facing federal charges in South Florida. According to officials, Escoe was involved in a scheme that falsely obtained millions of dollars from programs created to support businesses during the COVID pandemic. The charges against her include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud, and money laundering. Prosecutors allege that she and others submitted false applications seeking funding from several federal relief programs.

According to court records, the group allegedly targeted programs including the Paycheck Protection Program, Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Investigators claim the applications submitted contained false information about businesses, including their existence, payroll numbers, income, and daily operations.

Prosecutors allege that those involved created fake tax forms, false bank records, and other financial documents to make the applications appear legitimate. Some applications were reportedly submitted for businesses controlled by members of the group, while others involved outside individuals who received money in exchange for helping submit fraudulent requests. In some cases, prosecutors said participants received large payments from the approved funds.

After an arrest warrant was issued in May 2025, Escoe allegedly failed to appear in court and left the U.S. entirely. Authorities later received information that helped Jamaican officials locate and arrest her. She was returned to Florida through cooperation between several agencies, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Department of State security officials, and Jamaican law enforcement. Authorities emphasized that international cooperation remains an important part of efforts to find individuals accused of stealing from government programs, especially when they attempt to flee to other countries.

The case has already resulted in convictions and guilty pleas for several other defendants connected to the alleged scheme. Alfred Davis, Cher Davis, and Latoya Clark were convicted following a federal trial in December 2025. James McGhow and Gino Jourdan previously pleaded guilty. Sentences for those defendants ranged from several years in prison to more than 19 years. Escoe is the final defendant charged in the case.

The investigation is being handled by FBI Miami’s West Palm Beach office with help from Homeland Security Investigations and the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office. Federal officials said the case is part of a larger effort to investigate fraud involving taxpayer-funded programs. The FBI created its Most Wanted Fraudsters List in June 2026 as part of an effort to locate individuals accused of major financial crimes. Officials said the list was designed to help identify and capture people who have avoided prosecution by leaving the country or hiding their identities.

According to investigators, Escoe allegedly lived under a false identity while in Jamaica before her arrest. Authorities said her return marks another example of law enforcement working across borders to locate people accused of large-scale fraud. Programs created during the COVID-19 emergency provided billions of dollars of relief to businesses and workers, but law enforcement agencies have continued investigating claims that some of these funds were obtained through false statements and fraudulent applications. Authorities continue to crack down on individuals and businesses who misappropriated funds meant to stabilize the economy during difficult times.

Sources:

Most Wanted COVID-19 Fraud Fugitive Returned from Jamaica to Face Charges in $32 Million Scheme

FBI arrests alleged $32M COVID funds fraudster in Jamaica