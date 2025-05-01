Criminal Speeding vs. Regular Traffic Tickets: Key Differences

Understanding the difference is key. If you ever find yourself facing a criminal speeding charge, take it seriously. Know your rights, show up for court, and don’t hesitate to get legal help. Your future driving record—and maybe even your freedom—could depend on it.

We’ve all felt the temptation—running late, an open stretch of road, and the needle creeping past the speed limit. Most of the time, speeding results in a regular traffic ticket. It’s annoying, sure—but manageable. But what if it goes further? What if it turns into criminal speeding?

Let’s discuss something many drivers don’t fully understand: the difference between criminal speeding and a standard traffic ticket. These two violations might sound similar, but the consequences are drastically different. Knowing the key differences can help you avoid a major headache—and maybe even keep you out of court or jail.

What Is Regular Speeding?

Before diving into the serious stuff, let’s first define regular speeding. This is what most drivers encounter. It’s when you’re caught going over the speed limit but not by a margin that crosses into criminal territory.

For example:

Driving 10 or 15 mph over the speed limit on the highway

Rolling slightly above 25 mph in a school zone

Speeding through a neighborhood with a posted limit of 35 mph

These are all infractions or civil traffic violations, not criminal offenses. You’ll usually receive a fine, points on your license, and possibly have to attend traffic school if it’s not your first offense.

Consequences of Regular Speeding

Fines (typically between $50 and $300)

Points added to your driving record

Higher insurance rates

Possible license suspension after repeated offenses

Traffic school (sometimes mandatory, sometimes optional)

It’s not fun—but it’s not the end of the world. Now, let’s see how criminal speeding takes things to another level.

What Is Criminal Speeding?

Criminal speeding—sometimes called excessive speeding or reckless speeding—is a misdemeanor offense, and that changes everything.

This violation typically involves:

Driving 20 mph or more over the posted limit in some states

over the posted limit in some states Driving 85 mph or more , regardless of the posted limit (common in Arizona)

, regardless of the posted limit (common in Arizona) Speeding in a school zone or construction zone with workers present

or with workers present Engaging in a speed contest or race on public roads

When you reach this level of speed, you’re not just breaking traffic rules—you’re considered a threat to public safety. Law enforcement treats it as a crime.

Possible Criminal Speeding Scenarios

Let’s paint a few real-life pictures:

You’re late for a meeting, cruising at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone. That could be criminal speeding.

You floor it through a school zone while texting. That’s definitely criminal speeding.

You decide to race a friend from a stoplight. Police catch it on camera. That’s a crime.

Sound intense? It is. Now let’s dive into the consequences.

Criminal Speeding Penalties: What’s at Stake?

Here’s where things get serious. Criminal speeding is not just a traffic ticket. It’s a Class 3 misdemeanor in many states and carries potential jail time.

Penalties May Include:

Fines of up to $500 or more

of up to $500 or more Up to 30 days in jail (in some jurisdictions)

(in some jurisdictions) Probation



License suspension



Mandatory court appearances



Permanent criminal record



Points on your license , which can lead to revocation

, which can lead to revocation Increased insurance premiums



Let’s talk about that last one—insurance. After a criminal speeding conviction, your insurer may classify you as a high-risk driver. That could mean your premium doubles—or worse, you get dropped altogether.

And here’s the kicker: a criminal record sticks with you. It might show up during background checks for jobs, housing, or professional licenses.

Comparing the Two: A Quick Breakdown

Why Do States Treat Criminal Speeding So Harshly?

You might wonder—why the leap from a fine to potential jail time just because of speed?

Let’s discuss the reasoning.

Criminal speeding is viewed as dangerously reckless behavior. Statistics show that excessive speed is a leading cause of fatal crashes, especially in pedestrian zones or during poor road conditions.

In other words, when you’re traveling 90 in a 60, you’re not just risking your life—you’re putting others in danger too. That’s why law enforcement draws a hard line.

Do You Always Get Arrested for Criminal Speeding?

Good question. The answer? Not always—but it’s possible.

Some officers will issue a citation and release you at the scene. Others might arrest you on the spot, especially if you’re:

Being uncooperative

Driving under the influence

Racing or weaving through traffic

Speeding in a school or construction zone

Even if you’re not arrested, you’ll likely be required to appear in court. Ignoring that court date? That’s a whole new set of legal problems.

Can You Fight a Criminal Speeding Charge?

Absolutely. Just because you’re charged doesn’t mean you’re automatically guilty. And this is where a traffic or criminal defense attorney can help.

Possible Defense Strategies:

Speed was incorrect due to faulty radar or equipment

due to faulty radar or equipment Emergency situation (rushing to the hospital, for example)

(rushing to the hospital, for example) Mistaken identity (another vehicle mistaken for yours)

(another vehicle mistaken for yours) Lack of proper signage or unclear speed limits

Sometimes charges can be reduced to a civil infraction, especially if it’s a first offense and no one was hurt. But you’ll need legal support to navigate that.

Should You Hire a Lawyer?

Let’s discuss this honestly: if you’re facing criminal speeding charges, yes, you should consider hiring a lawyer.

Why?

You’ll be facing a judge, not just paying a ticket

You might be able to reduce or dismiss charges

A conviction could affect your job, license, or insurance

It’s worth the investment for the long-term protection of your record and reputation.

Tips to Avoid Criminal Speeding

Now that you know the risks, here’s how to avoid ending up in that situation:

1. Know Your State’s Laws Criminal speeding laws vary. In Arizona, going over 85 mph is enough. In other states, it’s 100 mph. Know the thresholds where you drive.

2. Use Cruise Control This helps on long drives or highways where it’s easy to let speed creep up unintentionally.

3. Watch for Speed Traps Highways, rural roads, and zones with sudden drops in speed limits are common traps. Stay alert and slow down early.

4. Don’t Drive Angry or in a Rush Speeding is often emotional. Give yourself enough time, and avoid aggressive driving.

Final Thoughts: Your Speed, Your Responsibility

Speeding might seem like a small mistake—but if you push it too far, it turns into a criminal offense that can follow you for years.

Let’s recap:

Regular speeding is a civil ticket—costly, but manageable.

is a civil ticket—costly, but manageable. Criminal speeding is a misdemeanor—serious, and potentially life-altering.

Have you or someone you know dealt with a criminal speeding ticket? Let’s discuss. Your story might help others understand just how real the consequences can be.