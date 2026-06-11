Deadly Listeria Outbreak Triggers Cheese Recall

Officials investigate fatal listeria outbreak connected to recalled cheese products.

Federal health officials are consumers to check their refrigerators after a deadly listeria outbreak tied to recalled soft cheeses sickened several people across multiple states and resulted in one death. The outbreak is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Officials believe certain soft cheese products contaminated with listeria bacteria are responsible for the illnesses. The investigation led to recalls by two companies on June 5. Clover Hill Dairy, a Maryland-based business, recalled all of its soft cheese and requesón products after reports connected the products to several infections. On the same day, Nelson & Isa Lacteos LLC, based in New York, announced a recall involving its requesón cheese products.

According to federal health agencies, nine people from three states have become ill during the deadly listeria outbreak. Eight of those individuals required hospitalization. Health officials said interviews with patients helped investigators narrow their focus to soft cheese products. Several people reported eating cheese before becoming sick, and two specifically identified requesón cheese produced by Clover Hill Dairy.

The deadly listeria outbreak has raised concern because listeria infections can be especially dangerous for certain groups. Older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and individuals with weakened immune systems face the greatest risk of serious illness. In severe cases, infections can spread beyond the digestive system and lead to life-threatening complications. Consumers are being advised not to eat any of the recalled products. Anyone who purchased the affected cheese should throw it away or return it to the store where it was bought. Health officials also recommend thoroughly cleaning refrigerators, containers, countertops, and any other surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled products.

Investigators discovered that some of the recalled cheese was sold in large bulk containers that were later repackaged and sold under different brand names. Because of this, some consumers may not immediately recognize whether products in their homes are affected by the recall. Brands associated with the recalled products include Kesso, Quesos La Ricura, Izalco, De Mi Pueblo, and Rio Lindo. The cheese was distributed through grocery stores, distributors, and direct sales channels in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

Some of the recalled products were sold in smaller individual containers ranging from 10 to 14 ounces. Officials said consumers should check labels carefully, including manufacturer information and permit numbers, when determining whether products may be part of the recall. Listeria is a bacterium that can contaminate food and cause illness when consumed. Symptoms often resemble those of the common cold or flu, including fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headaches, confusion, balance problems, and stiff neck. Sometimes, seizures can also occur.

One challenge with listeria outbreaks is the delay between exposure and illness. Symptoms may begin within a few days after eating contaminated food, but they can also appear weeks later. Health experts say symptoms may develop anywhere from the same day as when a person was exposed to as long as ten weeks afterward. Because of that long window, health officials continue monitoring for additional cases that may be connected to the outbreak. People who recently consumed soft cheese and later develop symptoms are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

Sources:

Multistate listeria outbreak linked to cheese leaves 1 dead, 8 hospitalized

Cheese lovers beware! FDA recalls soft cheeses sold in Maryland and Virginia after listeria outbreak