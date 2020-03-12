A Guide to Dealing with a Motorcycle Accident

Since these processes can be long and tedious, hiring a lawyer also takes away the emotional and physiological stress by dealing with all the legal issues.

Motorcycle accidents are prevalent these days, and they are devastating. Yes, just like any accident, they can be fatal, especially if the cyclist was not wearing any protective gear. Sadly, these accidents are often downplayed and seen as the fault of the cyclist. However, that should not be the case as any injured rider should be able to receive compensation and recover the damages caused by the accident. If you are in such a situation, then don’t panic. Here is a guide on steps to take when involved in a motorcycle accident.

Call 911

If you are in a position to make a call, make sure to start with 911. Depending on the severity of the accident, getting emergency services will help mitigate the risks of other serious complications that could be a result of the accident. As you wait, make sure not to remove your helmet or gear. It is also good to stay calm and not do anything that could cause more harm to you or the other victims involved.

Take pictures

To prove that you were not at fault, you will need to provide evidence. Taking photos and videos from the scene will help your case. Exchange information with the other person involved in the accident. If they are adamant about not providing information, ensure you snap the make and model of the car, plate number, license, and any other information that can serve as proof. However, don’t leave the scene just yet; you want to ensure that you wait for the police to issue a statement report.

Note

To receive compensation, fault and liability must be established. The police report is key in this claim process.

Seek medical attention

Regardless of whether there are visible injuries or not, make it a point to see a doctor. Motorcycle accidents often lead to internal bleeding or organ damages, which may not be visible at the time. A doctor will adequately examine you and clear you if there is anything to worry about. However, in case you need medical attention, ensure to get a copy of the report and invoices showing expenses incurred or the projected figures. These documents will come in handy when filing a personal injury claim.

Hire legal services

As we noted earlier, motorcycle accidents in the U.S. are always downplayed. Most motorcyclists fail to receive compensation because the fault tends to be laid to them. However, according to an expert Nashville motorcycle accident attorney, injured riders should recover damages in a court of law for any injuries. And, in the case of wrongful death, family members should receive compensation for the same. A lawyer will help represent your case with the weight that it deserves. He will look at your medical report and ensure that the insurance company compensates you as you should. Since these processes can be long and tedious, hiring a lawyer also takes away the emotional and physiological stress by dealing with all the legal issues.

Final remarks

Motorcycles accidents can be quite difficult. The perception surrounding these accidents is one of the other variables that could impede claim settlement. Although no amount of money makes it right, the compensation case hinges on the lawyer you hire. So, take the time to find a lawyer that is well versed in motorcycle accidents.