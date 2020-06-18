Dealing with the Effects of Fire Damage

Fire damage is a complicated problem to deal with so renters, investors, landlords, and tenants should be advised to seek professional advice and legal assistance in their area regarding fire damage to properties before they make any big decisions.

A fire can be devastating to experience, especially if it happens to your property or a property you are currently renting. Even after the fire, there are still so many things to deal with such as the condition of the property. Most of the time, a fire leaves significant damage to a home.

Although some fire damage can leave a property’s structure still sound, the smoke and ash from the fire itself leaves residue and is not easy to clean. Not to mention, the odor of a fire still lingers which can damage health.

Cleaning after a fire isn’t a simple DIY task. It takes actual professionals who are experienced in fire damage restoration and the right equipment.

Another thing to think about is the legal aspect of fire damage such as what happens to the property owners, landlords, tenants who are renting, their rental contracts and how the costs can be ruled out.

What Happens After a Fire?

Other than the obvious damage and residue from the fire, another thing to focus on would be what happens to the tenants.

Smoke and ash causes corrosion, etches glass, and discolors walls and surfaces. Everything in sight of the smoke becomes contaminated with the residue and odor. Some fires can even affect a home’s HVAC system, vents, and insulation.

There are a lot of moving pieces when it comes to restoring a home from fire damage. Other than that, certain areas of a home may be more complicated to restore such as a basement. Due to its unique nature and lack of exits, it can be more tedious and may require expertise from a company that specializes in basements.

What Happens to Tenants?

Even though a fire might not damage the property enough to cause tenants or their neighbors to vacate, there are other factors to consider regarding health and safety such as smoke, ash, and odor left behind by a fire.

Ultimately, it depends on the landlord or property owner. Also, you need to be aware of your state’s laws and regulations.

Items such as clothing are easier to clean and can be sent off to cleaners. Other items that are valuable such as artwork and family heirlooms might need to be sent to specialized cleaners or a qualified restorer.

Depending on the severity of the damage, some tenants may be required to remove all their belongings so a restoration company can thoroughly clean the area. Some tenants might need to move out temporarily until their homes are restored.

Why Do You Need to Seek Professionals?

Fire damage should be cleaned up immediately. Ash is very damaging towards most surfaces because it is acidic. So, the longer they are left alone, the more damage they can cause.

Within minutes, plastic can become discolored and after a few days, walls and fabric can become permanently damaged.

In a few weeks, metals can corrode and glass items can become etched. Wood and vinyl will also deteriorate. Also, ash builds up in layers which can become impossible to remove since they form a lacquer-like finish.

To deal with such damage, you need professionals.

Professional restoration companies can help you make the right choice by helping you coordinate directly with your insurance company to make the process as easy as they can.

Secondly, discuss with legal experts and insurance companies to find out about fire damage legal liability and how much of the costs your insurance can cover.

