Deferred Compensation: Pros, Cons, and Legal Considerations for Startups

One of the primary benefits of deferred compensation plans in startups is enhanced employee retention. ~ Loretta Kilday, DebtCC Spokesperson, Debt Consolidation Care

To navigate the complexities of deferred compensation in startups, we’ve gathered insights from seven industry professionals, including founders and a partner. From trust and written agreements in deferred plans to attracting talent with careful deferred compensation, explore the multifaceted implications of these financial strategies through their experiences.

Trust and Written Agreements in Deferred Plans

Aligning Interests with Complex Equity Plans

Economic Shifts Affect C-Suite Compensation Views

Deferred Plans as Retention and Motivation Tools

The Risks of Deferred Compensation in Bankruptcy

Employee Retention Versus Legal Compliance Risks

Attracting Talent with Careful Deferred Compensation

The effectiveness of deferred compensation depends on the faith an employee has in your startup. When that faith erodes, memories of the past can augment, and you may find yourself at odds with the employee’s perspective.

It’s best to get all the details, and particularly the expected timelines, in writing. This allows both sides to have a central source of truth to refer to as time goes on. In some cases, deferred compensation may not be the best option, even if the employee expresses approval of the idea. Make sure the employees who have deferred compensation really see the advantages behind the plan—if you have to spell it out for them, chances are you’ve already lost.

Mark Varnas, Principal SQL Server DBA and Consultant, Red9

Deferred compensation plans align the interests of our employees with our company’s success. When employees have a stake in the long-term performance of the startup, they are more likely to work diligently and make decisions that benefit our organization in the long run.

However, a potential downside is the complexity of designing equitable plans that consider different roles and contributions within our startup. Ensuring fairness and avoiding disputes can be challenging.

Phil Strazzulla, Founder, SelectSoftware Reviews

As an executive recruiter specializing in startups, I’ve seen an increased interest in deferred compensation plans because of a tightening economy. While a few years ago the topic was a non-starter for top talent, more C-suite employees are now open to the idea.

The key to making it work lies in predictive planning.

Typically, the longer an employee has to wait, the bigger the payoff should be—but you also need to protect yourself should your company fail. Too many founders don’t believe this can happen to them, but in today’s climate, even great ideas falter.

When drafting your contract, you’ll need to tread carefully. Seasoned employees want to know they’ll be protected in the case of bankruptcy, and you need to understand what you’re able to offer if things go awry in unexpected ways.

To make it work, bring in a budgetary officer to work alongside your legal team. Together, they can plan for a variety of outcomes.

Travis Hann, Partner, Pender & Howe

Deferred compensation plans in startups can be a powerful tool for retaining key talent and motivating employees for long-term success. By offering deferred benefits tied to the company’s future performance, employees are more likely to stay committed and actively contribute to the company’s growth.

In my real estate brokerage, we implemented a deferred commission plan for top-performing agents. Agents who consistently exceeded sales targets were offered the option to defer a portion of their commission, which would be paid out in the form of a bonus at the end of a specific period or upon achieving predetermined milestones. This not only motivated agents to focus on long-term success but also aligned their interests with the overall growth of the brokerage.

Ritika Asrani, Owner and Head Broker, St Maarten Real Estate

Unfortunately, your income from a deferred compensation plan isn’t usually secure until you get paid later on. This could mean that you’d spend your entire career hoping to receive a payout that might never materialize.

Businesses go under when you least expect it. If your company files for bankruptcy, your deferred income is in jeopardy. The company’s creditors have the right to deduct any money owed to them from whatever assets or funds the business has. There may not be any funds left to guarantee your payment. These plans can be pretty risky for employees, but few realize the extent of that risk until the unthinkable happens.

Stephan Baldwin, Founder, Assisted Living Center

One of the primary benefits of deferred compensation plans in startups is enhanced employee retention. These plans incentivize key personnel to stay invested in the company’s long-term success by offering future financial rewards, thus aligning their interests with the startup’s growth and fostering loyalty.

However, these plans also pose legal risks, such as potential violations of tax laws or ERISA (Employee Retirement Income Security Act) requirements if not properly structured, leading to penalties and legal issues.

To mitigate this, our company focused on understanding state-specific compliance regulations and educating employees about these intricacies, ensuring transparency and further strengthening employee commitment.

Loretta Kilday, DebtCC Spokesperson, Debt Consolidation Care

A major pro of implementing deferred compensation plans in startups is the ability to attract and retain top talent while managing cash flow. These plans allow startups to offer competitive compensation packages without the immediate financial strain.

For example, in our project, we offered key employees stock options as a form of deferred compensation. This not only incentivized long-term commitment but also aligned their interests with the company’s success. However, legal considerations are crucial in such arrangements. We had to ensure compliance with IRS rules, particularly Section 409A, which governs nonqualified deferred compensation plans. This involved setting fair market value for stock options and adhering to strict timing for elections and distributions.

Failure to comply could lead to significant tax penalties for employees. Thus, while deferred compensation can be beneficial for cash-conscious startups, it requires careful legal and financial planning.

Mike Schafer, Louisville Personal Injury Lawyer, The Schafer Law Office