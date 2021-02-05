Deposition Summary Examples That Work

There is no doubt that a deposition summary plays a key role not just for lawyers but everyone involved in the trial process.

Depositions are very crucial in civil litigations which is why lawyers are required to understand the process of summarizing depositions effectively. Depositions take into account the witness statements that can be brought to trial. However, it is not always easy to summarize depositions in a crisp manner the way many would wish to do.

Deposition Summary Process

Many large law firms opt to use the services of legal transcribers to get an accurate overview of court proceedings, testimonies and legal examinations. Even with the assistance of legal transcription services, documentation of depositions does not end there. The process of a deposition summary includes three key steps.

Reading

Annotating

Summarizing

Deposition Summary Essentials

Do background work: When dealing with deposition summary example, it is a smart move to go through the pleadings beforehand. By going through the pleadings, you are able to know whether the complaint is by the witness or the plaintiff. You should also read the deposition answer to understand whether it is for the witness of the defendant. While going through the pleadings, focus on the allegations mentioned and the supporting facts.

Prioritize information: While many people often search for a deposition summary example, another crucial aspect of a deposition summary is how you prioritize the information. This happens by ensuring that you have eliminated all the unrelated information. Also consider summarizing all the key highlights so that the reader quickly understands the events in an accurate and timely manner.

Consider working on a presentation: It is essential that your deposition summary is presented in an eye-catching manner in order to increase its impact on the reader’s mind. For instance, you can have your deposition summary in two columns- a wider column on the right and a narrower on the left. You can then have the testimony summary in the first column while other details such as the witness’ name and the date go to the left column.

Benefits of a Well-documented Deposition Summary

In legal cases, time is a crucial element which means that a well-documented deposition summary saves lawyers a lot of time. This allows them to concentrate on the case strategy instead. The document also creates convenience for lawyers especially when referencing the main testimony points. In technical testimony cases, a well-documented deposition summary easily helps in locating discrepancies in witness statements.

To save time and effort however, it should be well-organized and documented as the people reading it need time to concentrate on trial preparation and other important activities.