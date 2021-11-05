Des Moines Police Department Sued Over Sexual Harassment

Another worrying detail is the fact that many of the women were retaliated against for speaking out, either being fired, transferred, or denied promotions. This is of course highly illegal.

The Des Moines Police Department has been rocked by a sexual harassment scandal after several women have come forward with shocking claims. Some of these women had been subjected to decades of sexual harassment. The details of this lawsuit are jaw-dropping, and it is difficult to comprehend how such blatant abuse could have been allowed to continue in an organization that is responsible for upholding the law. This isn’t the first police department to be hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit, and unfortunately, it will not be the last.

Female Officers Were Continuously Harassed

At least five female police officers and employees are suing the city of Des Moines and its police department for sexual harassment. Some of these instances date all the way back to the 90s. Some of these women also claim that they were retaliated against for reporting the sexual harassment, and that the police department did very little to address the issues when they became aware of them.

So how were these women harassed? They claim that they were subjected to a toxic work environment in which sexist and homophobic comments were heard on a regular basis. Many of the officers described how they treated women like sexual objects, and others described female officers as “crazy dykes.” Some of the female officers were sexually touched.

But perhaps the most shocking instance of sexual harassment involved a “naked dare game” in which one particular officer sent unwanted nude pictures of himself to various female employees and officers. He then requested that they participate in this naked dare game on numerous occasions despite being asked to stop. This male officer was allowed to retire without incident. The lawsuit alleges that allowing officers to retire for these kinds of controversies was common, and they rarely faced punitive action.

Retaliation is Illegal

Another worrying detail is the fact that many of the women were retaliated against for speaking out, either being fired, transferred, or denied promotions. This is of course highly illegal.

