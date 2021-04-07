Woman Accuses Desuahn Watson of Sexual Assault, Bringing Total Number of Lawsuits to 22

The anonymous plaintiff claims the Houston Texans quarterback “exposed himself” and tried to molest her during a professional massage session.

Yet another woman has filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, accusing the Houston Texans quarterback of sexual assault.

Watson is currently facing at least 22 lawsuits from women, including the plaintiff, who claim that he sexually assaulted, molested, or otherwise harassed them.

The anonymous woman, says USA Today, is described in her court filing as a licensed esthetician. Watson allegedly contacted her on Instagram to schedule a massage. Before beginning the session, Watson asked the woman to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

But soon after Watson arrived, he “exposed himself” and tried to touch the woman with his genitals. Throughout the massage session, Watson continued to make sexually charged comments.

However, the Jane Doe plaintiff quickly reproached Watson, told him that his conduct was unprofessional, and ended the session.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit states that Watson has an apparent habit of soliciting massages through unusual channels.

“Based on publicly available information, in a short time frame […] Watson used more than fifty different women for massages,” the lawsuit says. “Watson selected all of these women via social media, mostly through Instagram and through SnapChat [sic].”

The lawsuit, notes USA Today, was announced less than an hour after the Houston Police Department said it had opened a criminal investigation into another sexual assault complaint.

“As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process,” the department said in a statement.

Tony Buzbee, an attorney and former Houston mayoral candidate, is representing Doe alongside the other 21 women. Buzbee said that “other criminal complaints will follow, as previously indicated, in Houston and in other jurisdictions and with other agencies.”

The family of Bob McNair, the owner of the Houston Texans, also issued a letter condemning sexual assault and pledging to follow the outcome of the criminal investigations closely.

“We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously,” McNair wrote.

“While we await the conclusion of these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault,” the letter further said. “Our family and the entire Houston Texans and organization are deeply troubled by any form of abuse and we condemn this type of behavior.”

Watson, for his part, has continued to deny the mounting allegations against him.

In response to the lawsuits, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, released a testamentary letter from 18 other women who provided Watson with massages, all of whom said Watson behaved respectfully and professionally.

Hardin also said he believes that “any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false.”

