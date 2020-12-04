Do I need a Lawyer for Workers’ Compensation Claims?

The workers’ compensation claims can be very complex. There are many factors that could affect your case negatively.

An injury at work could be devastating. If you or a loved one has been injured at work and not sure if you should hire an attorney for your workers’ compensation claim, this article will help shed light on why and when you should hire an attorney after an injury.

What is Workers’ Compensation?

Workers’ compensation is a form of insurance that provides financial benefits to employees who suffer from work-related injuries or illnesses. The policy is a no-fault policy. Benefits are provided to the victim regardless of whoever’s fault it may be, which caused the injury, whether it be the fault of an employer, employee, co-worker, customer or third party.

What are the Benefits of Workers’ Compensation in the State of New York?

The insurance covers your medical bills, part of your lost wages, disability benefits, and out-of-pocket expenses, and it provides vocational rehabilitation benefits and death benefits.

Why Should You Hire a Workers’ Comp Lawyer?

After an injury, the worker’s compensation insurers investigate before paying out any cash benefits. The insurance companies have well-trained representatives, lawyers, and adjusters. Their only job is to defend the insurance companies and look out for their interests. Therefore, to protect your interests and recover full and adequate compensation for your damages, you need a worker’s comp lawyer.

The workers’ compensation claims can be very complex. There are many factors that could affect your case negatively.

Some of the factors are:

Your employer denies the injury took place at work.

Your claim is delayed or rejected.

You have an underlying health condition.

Your employer claims you are able to work while you are still recovering.

Your benefits are calculated wrong and do not cover all your expenses.

Your injury has caused temporary or permanent disability.

All these factors could make your claim difficult for you to handle. Hiring an attorney who specializes in workers’ compensation will guide you through the whole process and advocate for you to get the best compensation you deserve.

Hiring a Workers’ Comp Attorney Costly?

Workers’ compensation lawyers do not charge hourly rates or any upfront fees. Workers compensation Attorneys work on no win no fee basis. The attorney will discuss their fee with you in the beginning, and once you agree to it, they will only charge when your claim is successful.

When Should You Contact An Attorney?

You should contact and consult with the attorney as soon as you can after the injury.