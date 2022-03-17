Do I Need a Truck Accident Lawyer in Wyoming?

If you want to claim damages, you will have to prove that the accident was caused by someone’s negligence.

Wyoming is ranked 7th on the list of the states with the most deadly truck accidents in the US. For the 2007-2017 period, there were 4.05 truck accident fatalities per 100,000 registered drivers, according to a report published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Approximately 1,000 Wyoming residents are killed or injured each year in truck collisions. If you’re grieving for a loved one or you’re struggling to recover from your injuries, money won’t be your top priority. Unfortunately, that time will come and it will be sooner rather than later, but you don’t have to face these problems alone. If you’re thinking about filing a wrongful death or personal injury claim, you should contact the best Wyoming truck accident lawyer you can find right away.

Why do you need a truck accident lawyer in Wyoming?

With regular car accidents it is not always necessary to hire a lawyer. Most of the time, you can get the money to fix your car from the insurance company on your own. However, when you’re involved in a large truck crash, you’re often left with serious injuries. A head trauma or spine damage requires intensive care and it may be months till your back on your feet. The medical bills for these types of injuries can be eye-watering. Add to that the cost of your lost wages and that of your totaled car and you have a huge claim. Insurance companies don’t like eye-watering bills any more than you do. If you want to recover those damages you will need a skilled Cheyenne truck accident lawyer by your side.

How much time do I have to file a truck accident claim?

According to the law, the statute of limitations for a personal injury claim following a truck accident is four year from the date of the crash. However, if you want to file a wrongful death claim you have only two years.

In any case, you shouldn’t wait until the time is about to run out. You should hire a seasoned truck accident attorney as soon as possible as they will need some time to investigate your case and determine liability.

How do you determine liability in a truck accident?

If you want to claim damages, you will have to prove that the accident was caused by someone’s negligence. In many cases, this someone will be the truck driver. Almost 40% of all truck accidents are caused by a reckless driver, speeding along the highway and failing to take notice of other vehicles. In such a case, your accident lawyers will advise you to file a claim against the driver’s insurance.

On the other hand, if the driver was overworked and his judgment was impaired by fatigue, you may have a case against the trucking company. If they were the ones instructing their employee to ignore hours of service regulations and get to the destination no matter what, they need to be held accountable for what they did to you.

Likewise, if your lawyers’ investigation uncovers any sort of vehicle failure you can file a claim against the trucking company as it is their duty to maintain their trucks in good condition.