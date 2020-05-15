Do I Need an e-Commerce Return Policy?

An e-commerce returns policy can help you increase sales. A solid and easy to follow returns policy is something that consumers will look for prior to purchasing from you.

Before customers shop on any other website, chances are they will check sites like Amazon first, and one of the main reasons for this is due to the returns policies that are in place. Customers are assured that they can contact the vendor and be able to seek a refund and easily return a package. If they can’t find their product on Amazon, that’s when they will look at other avenues and other websites, but they will only shop with you if they feel like their purchase is protected. So, does your e-commerce store need a return policy? Read below to find out.

What is a Returns Policy?

A returns policy is one that allows the customer to easily send back their product in the event that it doesn’t work when it arrives, it is damaged, or it isn’t what they were expecting. A good returns policy will put up very few barriers that customers have to get through in order to send their goods back and customers won’t be penalised for doing do.

What Happens if I Don’t Have a Returns Policy?

Customers are more likely to tell their friends of a bad experience rather than a good one, so if you don’t have a returns policy, you will see a reduced number of customers buying from you. Furthermore, even if they have purchased from you and there is something wrong with the product that they can’t return, they will more than likely leave a negative review about your store, which may see a vast reduction in sales.

What if My e-Commerce Store is Using the Drop Shipping Methodology?

The key to drop shipping is not letting your customers know that you are drop shopping, so you do need to consider how your customers are doing to return products to you. You need to instill a level of trust in your clients and having a return policy is one of those things that is needed to help customers trust you. If you are using the drop shipping methodology, they can return the package to you and then you can recover the money from the supplier. If you aren’t happy with customers potentially knowing where you live, you can set up a PO box to have your products returned to, this way you are keeping your private residential address away from consumers.

Why a Returns Policy is Important.

An e-commerce return policy can set your store above the rest and you can be sure to see an increase in sales once you have one. Think of your returns policy as a selling and marketing point: if your customer isn’t happy with the product that doesn’t necessarily mean that they aren’t happy with you. Maximise on this by offering a full returns policy that is easy to navigate and ensures that the customer gets their money back and quickly. You can use this as a selling point by making it clear on your store site that you offer this level of customer service.

Make Sure Your Returns Policy is Written Clearly on Your Website

To save any confusion or potential arguments later on, make sure that you have a dedicated page on your store for the returns policy. Clearly define the scope of your policy and how you will go about helping customers to get their money back. Don’t overcomplicate the policy. Simply state that customer can return the goods to a particular address and on receipt of the damaged item they can expect a refund to be processed in a timely fashion. Having it written clearly on your store site in an easy to find area will increase the trust that customers have in you.

Make Sure Your Returns Policy Has a Deadline

When you are putting together your returns policy, make sure that you include a deadline in it. Whilst you want to make sure that customers are happy with their products, you also don’t want them using them and then returning them once they have broken a few months down the line. By putting in a time limit, you decrease the chances of this happening. Most small e-commerce stores allow a 30-day return period which is enough time for any damage on the product to show, but hopefully not enough time to break it.

Final Thoughts

An e-commerce returns policy can help you increase sales. A solid and easy to follow returns policy is something that consumers will look for prior to purchasing from you. Make sure that your returns policy is clearly laid out and easy to follow. You can make it a marketable feature that customers are getting when they buy from you, but make sure that you impose deadlines on when customers can return items, so you aren’t left out of pocket.