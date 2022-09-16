Does a Green Card Expire?

Green card holders will have to renew the physical card after 10 years to ensure they remain updated and in good standing with the law.

It can be very exciting to get a green card as this shows a person now has the status of a permanent resident. Anyone who receives their green card has reason to celebrate as they now have a host of new opportunities they can explore across the United States. This exciting time in a person’s life should not be dampened by failed legal expectations, and by missing renewal deadlines so it is always good to speak with an immigration lawyer to learn about how much time a person has before they have to renew their card and if there are certain conditions that they must fulfill in order to not violate their newfound status as a permanent resident of the United States.

Once a person is issued a permanent resident card, they will remain permanent residents forever unless they commit certain criminal actions that can have their status revoked. However, they will have to renew the physical card after 10 years to ensure they remain updated and in good standing with the law. There is a lot of paperwork and effort required when applying for a permanent resident card because of the door of opportunities that open once a person has been granted this. An immigration lawyer who specializes in this law should always be connected with when filing a permanent residency application.

Small mistakes during the application process can lead to long term consequences so a person should make sure they take every precaution possible and they double check everything as well as their supporting documents with the help of a legal representative.

What is the difference between a visa and green card in San Antonio, Texas?

A green card gives the applicant the ability to reside permanently in the United States. A visa, on the other hand, is temporary and grants a person the temporary right to remain in the US for specific events or duties. A nonimmigrant visa work visa will expire after a certain amount of time and then applicants will have to take specific measures to maintain their legal status in the US or they must then return to their home country.

There are several different types of green cards that a person can apply for and whether a person is applying for a family based green card, or an employment based green cared, anyone who is interested in coming to the United States should speak with an immigration lawyer at the Law Office of J. Joseph Cohen as soon as possible to get the legal assistance they need to file a successful application.