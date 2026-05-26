DOJ Brings Cartel Money Laundering Charges

Federal case targets alleged cartel-linked laundering network operating across several countries.

Federal prosecutors announced money laundering charges against two Chinese nationals accused of helping move drug money for major Mexican cartels through an international network that investigators say operated for nearly a decade. The case, filed in federal court in Virginia, centers on claims that Ruhuan Zhen and Hongce Wu worked with criminal groups tied to the Sinaloa Cartel and the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

According to court filings regarding the money laundering charges released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the operation allegedly handled large amounts of cash tied to illegal drug sales, including cocaine and fentanyl. Investigators believe the group moved funds through a complicated system involving bank accounts in several countries, coded communications, and trade deals meant to hide where the money came from. Authorities said the activity stretched across the United States, Mexico, China, and parts of Latin America.

Federal officials stated that the alleged scheme began as early as 2016 and continued into 2025. During that time, prosecutors claim the network used hidden methods to move drug profits while making it difficult for law enforcement to follow the money trail. Among the tactics described in the indictment were mirror transfers, encrypted messaging apps, foreign bank accounts, and serial number checks used during cash exchanges. Prosecutors also described trade-based laundering, a process in which goods and business deals are used to disguise illegal funds as legal business income.

The indictment was returned by a federal grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, in April 2025 but was only recently made public. Both men remain at large, according to the DOJ. If convicted of the money laundering charges, each defendant could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) led the investigation with help from several offices across the United States and overseas. Investigators from cities including Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington worked on the case along with offices based in Colombia and Dubai. Officials said special intelligence and media review teams also took part in gathering evidence connected to the alleged laundering network.

The case comes as fentanyl continues to cause concern across the United States. Federal agencies have linked powerful criminal groups in Mexico to the production and movement of fentanyl into American communities. The synthetic drug has been connected to a sharp rise in overdose deaths in recent years, leading officials to increase pressure on trafficking groups and the financial systems supporting them.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva and DEA Special Operations Division Special Agent in Charge Cindy Marx announced the charges. Prosecutors handling the case include members of the Justice Department’s Money Laundering, Narcotics and Forfeiture Section along with attorneys from the Eastern District of Virginia.

Justice Department officials said the investigation is part of Operation Take Back America, a larger federal campaign focused on organized crime, illegal immigration, and cartel activity. The program brings together federal agencies working on drug trafficking, violent crime, and money laundering cases throughout the country.

Court officials stressed that an indictment is not a conviction and that the defendants are considered innocent unless proven guilty in court. Prosecutors must still present evidence before a judge or jury if the case moves forward.

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