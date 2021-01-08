Dominion Voting Systems Hits Former Trump Attorney Sidney Powell with Defamation Lawsuit

Powell had claimed that DVS enabled widespread voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against Sidney Powell, a former Trump campaign attorney who has made a series of bizarre allegations alleging widespread fraud during the 2020 general elections.

According to The Washington Post, Dominion’s lawsuit demands more than $1.3 billion in damages. In its Friday complaint, the company claimed that Powell has harmed its reputation by spreading “wild” and “demonstrably fallible” rumors about its products.

Among Powell’s core claims is that Dominion directly abetted voter fraud, enabling former Vice President Joe Biden to beat incumbent Trump in the last election.

Powell publicly accused Dominion of ballot-stuffing and other wrongdoing, going so far as to claim the company was founded using “communist” money provided by the late dictator of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez.

Alongside condemning Dominion to the media, Powell also filed lawsuits against several battleground states which had used DVS machines to count ballots.

In its 124-page complaint, lodged with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Dominion says its reputation and products’ retail value have fallen due to Powell’s “viral disinformation campaign.” Dominion claims that Powell’s lawsuits were intended only to “financially enrich herself,” “raise her public profile” and “ingratiate herself to Donald Trump.”

Dominion is suing Powell as well as her law firm and Defending the Republic, an organization Powell established to solicit donations for her election-related litigation.

John Poulos, the CEO of Dominion, said he believes his company will lose hundreds of millions of dollars in profit over the next several years as a direct consequence of Powell’s fabrications.

“We’re filing this lawsuit because 300 families have staked their livelihoods on this company,” Poulos said in a statement. “Words don’t describe the effect. Lives have been upended.”

“There are mountains of direct evidence that conclusively disprove Powell’s vote manipulation claims against Dominion,” the lawsuit states, “namely, the millions of paper ballots that were audited and recounted by bipartisan officials and volunteers in Georgia and other swing states, which confirmed that Dominion accurately counted votes on paper ballots.”

In the complaint, Poulos and his attorneys recounted how Dominion employees have faced threats, intimidation, and harassment.

“We’re going to blow up your fucking building,” one person said in a voicemail left on Dominion’s main line.

Tome Clare, an attorney for the company, suggested that Powell and her organization will not likely be the only people they sue.

“We have not ruled anyone out,” Clare said. “We are looking very deliberately at the statements and actions of everyone.”

National Public Radio notes that Dominion is contemplating lawsuits against other individuals, as well as President Donald Trump himself.

