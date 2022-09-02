Don’t Do These Things During Your Pennsylvania Child Custody Battle

You’d be surprised at the number of times that people in child custody battles ignore and violate court orders.

Divorce is never easy, especially when child custody is at stake. There are a lot of emotional feelings going on from the parents and children involved, but fighting for custody is one of the most stressful and challenging situations you can find yourself in. Under these circumstances, it’s natural that people make child custody mistakes, but how can you avoid them?

Lucky for you, this article will explain the most common mistakes which can damage your child custody case and how you can deal with them, whether with the help of a lawyer or by yourself.

Having Limited Involvement in Your Child’s Life

One thing to keep in mind: the court will always keep track of your participation in your child’s life. They will check whether you’ve attended your child’s school event, helped them with homework, etc. Anything counts.

That said, your involvement needs more than one or two weekend activities. Or else, you can also try to get help from lawyers who knows the law regulations regarding child custody to help your case. We understand how difficult it can be to know your way around the law, but attorneys always have your back.

Not Getting a Professional Child Custody Lawyer

Experienced Philadelphia Custody Lawyers have managed many similar cases, so it’s no surprise they’ll handle your situation too. Your lawyers know what’s necessary to achieve the best outcome of a child custody case under any circumstances.

The most logical thing is to get an effective custody attorney, so they provide the court with persuasive reasoning on your behalf. Your lawyer can guide you through the case and help you avoid risking mistakes that can lower your chances of being awarded child custody.

Disrespecting Your Child’s Other Parent

It may sound obvious, but disrespecting your child’s other parent will negatively impact your case. Courts nowadays prioritize the child’s best interests instead of favoring one parent over the other. Interestingly, according to statistics, in 51 percent of custody battles, both parents mutually agree for the mother to win the custodial case.

Still, you’re unlikely to win the case if you’re a mother and don’t communicate well with your ex-spouse, especially in front of the children. As a result, diminishing the other parent’s worth will hinder your custody case in any court.

Keeping Your Child Away from the Other Parent

If you were planning on withholding your child from the other parent, best believe it will backfire. The majority of courts believe that children benefit from having both their parents in their lives. So, suppose you’re in a similar situation where your ex-spouse is trying to keep your child away from you. In that case, you can always get help from Philadelphia Divorce Lawyers as they will tell you how you should proceed further.

Ignoring the Judge’s Orders

You’d be surprised at the number of times that people in child custody battles ignore and violate court orders. This is a serious and common mistake, especially in divorce cases, and it can cause you to lose custody of your child. When the court orders you to attend a class or meeting or comply with a custody order, you must always stick to that order.